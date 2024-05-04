Birla Corp Q4 Results: Profit More Than Doubles Beating Estimates

The company’s power and fuel costs per tonne of cement production fell 27% in the March quarter and 23.8% in the full year. Alongside, the company has steadily increased the use of renewable power, Birla Corp. said in an exchange filing.

Green power accounted for 25.37% of the total power consumed in the March quarter, compared to 20.02% in the same period last year. For the full year, renewables accounted for 24.15% of power consumed, versus 21.7% in the previous year, the filing added.

The cement division’s Ebitda per tonne for the March quarter grew 56.7% to Rs 964 from Rs 615 in the same period last year. Sequentially, this represents a growth of 6.75% from Rs 903 in the December quarter, which is significant in light of the fall in cement prices, the filing said.