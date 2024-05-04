Birla Corp Q4 Results: Profit More Than Doubles Beating Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsBirla Corp Q4 Results: Profit More Than Doubles Beating Estimates
Net profit of the cement company surged 127% year-on-year to Rs 193.34 crore in the fourth quarter, beating Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 150.78 crore.

04 May 2024, 05:57 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Birla Corporation Ltd.'s Mukutban plant. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Birla Corporation Ltd.'s Mukutban plant. (Source: Company website)

Birla Corp.'s profit more than doubled in the quarter ended March 2024. Net profit of the cement company surged 127% year-on-year to Rs 193.34 crore in the fourth quarter, according to an exchange filing. That compares with a consensus estimate of Rs 150.78 crore, according to analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Birla Corp. Q4 Results Highlights: (Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue rose 7.87% to Rs 2,656.43 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,613.80 crore).

  • Ebitda rose 72.2% at Rs 472.41 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 416.82 crore).

  • Margin stood at 17.78% versus 11.13% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.90%).

  • Net profit rose 127.59% at Rs 193.34 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 150.78 crore)

The company’s power and fuel costs per tonne of cement production fell 27% in the March quarter and 23.8% in the full year. Alongside, the company has steadily increased the use of renewable power, Birla Corp. said in an exchange filing.

Green power accounted for 25.37% of the total power consumed in the March quarter, compared to 20.02% in the same period last year. For the full year, renewables accounted for 24.15% of power consumed, versus 21.7% in the previous year, the filing added.

The cement division’s Ebitda per tonne for the March quarter grew 56.7% to Rs 964 from Rs 615 in the same period last year. Sequentially, this represents a growth of 6.75% from Rs 903 in the December quarter, which is significant in light of the fall in cement prices, the filing said.

Shares of the company closed 4.50% higher at Rs 1,559.25 apiece on Friday, compared with a 0.76% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

