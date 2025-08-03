Birla Corp Targets Late Single-Digit Volume Growth In FY26 After Robust Q1 Results

Cement manufacturer Birla Corporation is targeting late single-digit growth in volume in FY26, according to its MD and CEO, Sandip Ghose.

The top executive is hopeful of registering a volume growth higher than the industry in the upcoming quarters of FY26, backed by enhanced production capacity from Q2 onwards.

“We would do that. We don't see any great headwinds in the market going forward. While you will not have a runaway demand, I think the market demand should stay healthy. And we would deliver at par or higher than the industry in terms of volumes. In terms of value share growth, we would be higher than the industry,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Friday.

He highlighted the “tailwinds” expected.

“We are going to have some capacity de-bottlenecking. We will have our third Kundanganj line coming forward by the third quarter. Our Mukutban plant has been ramping up well. And the western markets are looking up,” Ghose noted.

The balanced presence across northern, central, western and eastern India has helped it remain “region-agnostic” to some extent, shielding it from regional market fluctuations. Birla Corporation, the flagship company of MP Birla Group, is primarily engaged in cement and jute production.

Birla Corporation’s focus on blended cement, which now accounts for 89% of its total sales, remains a cornerstone of its strategy. Ghose emphasised that the company is committed to serving the retail and individual homebuilder segment, avoiding heavy reliance on non-trade or infrastructure projects.