Biocon Share Price Recovers From Four-Month Low After Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

Biocon Ltd.'s share price recovered from its four-month low on Thursday after its second-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit declined 84.3% on year to Rs 27.1 crore against Bloomberg's consensus estimate of Rs 24 crore. Revenue was up 3.7% to Rs 3,590 crore compared to Rs 3,623 crore estimated.

Currency headwinds in the biologics segment, pricing challenges, and a planned shutdown in the generics segment affected the overall performance of the company in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, according to Motilal Oswal. 

"Despite these challenges, Biocon delivered improved profitability sequentially thanks to a strong revival in its Syngene business," it said. "It also continued to gain decent market share by volume in its key biosimilars in the US and EU. New launches, including liraglutide in the UK market, should boost the outlook of its generic segment in the second half of FY25."