Biocon Q3 Profit Beats Estimates, Aarti Industries Revenue Rises — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results declared after market hours on Thursday.
Biocon Ltd. reported a consolidated net profit in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.
The drugmaker had a profit of Rs 753 crore in the October-December quarter, as against a loss of Rs 21 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 153-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Aarti Industries Ltd.'s net profit decreased 9.5% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, though it surpassed analysts' estimates.
The company's profit declined to Rs 124 crore in the October-December quarter, in comparison with Rs 137 crore in the year-ago period, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 109 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Its revenue rose 3.8% to Rs 1,732 crore vs Rs 1,668 crore over the same period last year.
Aarti Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.8% at Rs 1,732 crore vs Rs 1,668 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,662.30 crore).
Ebitda down 10% at Rs 260 crore vs Rs 289 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 273.94 crore).
Margin down 231 bps at 15% vs 17.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.50%).
Net profit down 9.5% at Rs 124 crore vs Rs 137 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 109.10 crore).
Power Finance Corp Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 20% at Rs 23,593.4 crore vs Rs 19,662.7 crore.
Net profit up 20.1% at Rs 6,294.4 crore vs Rs 5,241.1 crore.
Declared interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per share.
KNR Constructions Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.8% at Rs 996 crore vs Rs 875 crore.
EBITDA up 14.7% at Rs 225.9 crore vs Rs 196.9 crore.
Margin up 18 bps at 22.7% vs 22.5%.
Net profit up 25.3% at Rs 135.7 crore vs Rs 108.3 crore.
Patanjali Foods Q3 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue down 0.2% at Rs 7,910.7 crore vs Rs 7,926.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 7951.60 crore).
EBITDA down 6.5% at Rs 344 crore vs Rs 368 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 405.60 crore).
Margin down 29 bps at 4.3% vs 4.6% YoY (Bloomberg estimate 5.10%).
Net profit down 19.6% at Rs 216.5 crore vs Rs 269.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 269.40 crore).
ESAF Small Finance Bank Q3 FY24
NII up 32% at Rs 597 crore vs Rs 451.4 crore YoY.
Net profit at Rs 112.1 crore vs Rs 37.41 crore YoY.
Gross NPA at 4.16% vs 2.64% QoQ.
Net NPA at 2.19% vs 1.19% QoQ.
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.42% at Rs 1,257.25 crore vs Rs 1,098.71 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,189.50 crore).
Ebitda up 0.64% at Rs 200.32 crore vs Rs 199.04 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 226.00 crore).
Margin down 218 bps at 15.93% vs 18.11% (Bloomberg estimate 19.00%).
Net profit down 0.96% at Rs 132.79 crore vs Rs 134.09 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 159.90 crore).
Rail Vikas Nigam Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6.4% at Rs 4,689.3 crore vs Rs 5,012.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 5,405.80 crore).
EBITDA down 9.6% at Rs 249.1 crore vs Rs 275.67crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 335.20 crore).
Margin down 18 bps at 5.3% vs 5.5% (Bloomberg estimate 6.20%).
Net profit down 6.2% at Rs 358.6 crore vs Rs 382.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 385.60 crore).
Global Health Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.91% at Rs 832.6 crore vs Rs 694.32 crore.
Ebitda up 32.59% at Rs 212.11 crore vs Rs 159.97 crore.
Margin up 243 bps at 25.47% vs 23.03%.
Net profit up 53.25% at Rs 123.54 crore vs Rs 80.61 crore.
Shilpa Medicare Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.1% at Rs 286.5 crore vs Rs 262.5 crore.
EBITDA at Rs 65.97 crore vs Rs 31.29 crore.
Margin up 1,110 bps at 23% vs 11.9%.
Net profit of Rs 4.58 crore vs loss of Rs 6.62 crore.
Approved the fund-raising of Rs 500 crore.
Hindustan Construction Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.6% at Rs 1,474.47 crore vs Rs 1,357.62 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 238.72 crore vs loss of Rs 144.31 crore.
Margin at 16.19%.
Net profit at Rs 233.22 crore vs loss of Rs 283.72 crore.
Alert: Company has gain of Rs 198 crore in exceptional Item.
SKF India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.4% at Rs 1,092.3 crore vs Rs 1,077.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1181.13 crore).
EBITDA down 6.3% at Rs 172.47 crore vs Rs 184.06 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 192.50 crore).
Margin down 129 bps at 15.8% vs 17.1% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.30%).
Net profit up 13.3% at Rs 132.2 crore vs Rs 116.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 121.85 crore).
Neuland Laboratories Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 45.89% at Rs 392.82 crore vs Rs 269.25 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 363.50 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 121.26 crore vs Rs 54.08 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 104.00 crore).
Margin up 1078 bps at 30.86% vs 20.08% (Bloomberg estimate: 28.60%).
Net profit at Rs 81.39 crore vs Rs 30.55 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 65.80 crore).
DCX Systems Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 44.34% at Rs 198.15 crore vs Rs 355.95 crore.
Ebitda down 36.54% at Rs 14.6 crore vs Rs 23.01 crore.
Margin up 90 bps at 7.36% vs 6.46%.
Net profit down 21.8% at Rs 13.38 crore vs Rs 17.11 crore.
Balmer Lawrie and Company Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.68% at Rs 594.63 crore vs Rs 514.01 crore.
Ebitda up 67.03% at Rs 83.55 crore vs Rs 50.02 crore.
Margin up 431 bps at 14.05% vs 9.73%.
Net profit up 89.14% at Rs 65.67 crore vs Rs 34.72 crore.
HealthCare Global Enterprises Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.62% at Rs 468.95 crore vs Rs 423.91 crore.
Ebitda up 3.96% at Rs 77.7 crore vs Rs 74.74 crore.
Margin down 106 bps at 16.56% vs 17.63%.
Net profit down 18.33% at Rs 3.43 crore vs Rs 4.2 crore.
Honeywell Automation India Q3 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue up 5.25% at Rs 1071 crore vs Rs 1017.5 crore.
Ebitda up 23.15% at Rs 160.6 crore vs Rs 130.4 crore.
Margin up 217 bps at 14.99% vs 12.81%.
Net profit up 20.54% at Rs 127.9 crore vs Rs 106.1 crore.
Schnieder Electric Infrastructure Q3 FY24 - (YoY)
Revenue up 29.5% at Rs 743.87 crore vs Rs 574.38 crore.
Ebitda up 87.33% at Rs 110.45 crore vs Rs 58.96 crore.
Margin up 458 bps at 14.84% vs 10.26%.
Net profit at Rs 90.97 crore vs Rs 43.52 crore.
Sandhar Technologies Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23.1% at Rs 889.52 crore vs Rs 722.55 crore.
Ebitda up 35.16% at Rs 88.59 crore vs Rs 65.54 crore.
Margin up 88 bps at 9.95% vs 9.07%.
Net profit up 28.4% at Rs 25.36 crore vs Rs 19.75 crore.
Jai Corp Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 17.64% at Rs 106.89 crore vs Rs 129.78 crore.
Ebitda up 12.26% at Rs 11.9 crore vs Rs 10.6 crore.
Margin up 296 bps at 11.13% vs 8.16%.
Net profit up 43.5% at Rs 11.94 crore vs Rs 8.32 crore.
LIC - Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YOY)
Net premium income up 4.7% at Rs 1,17,016.9 crore vs Rs 1,11,787.6 crore.
Net profit up 49.1% at Rs 9,444.4 crore vs Rs 6,334.2 crore.
VNB up 14% at Rs 4,636 crore vs Rs 4,081 crore.
VNB margin at 17.66% vs 14.96%.
Sandhur Maganese and Iron Ores Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 60.56% at Rs 153.02 crore vs Rs 387.92 crore.
Ebitda down 74.34% at Rs 17.08 crore vs Rs 66.57 crore.
Margin down 599 bps at 11.16% vs 17.16%.
Net profit down 76.31% at Rs 9.81 crore vs Rs 41.41 crore.
Ramco Cements Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.93% at Rs 2,110.88 crore vs Rs 2,011.57 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,253.07 crore).
Ebitda up 40.09% at Rs 396.53 crore vs Rs 283.05 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 420.27 crore).
Margin up 471 bps at 18.78% vs 14.07% (Bloomberg estimate 18.70%).
Net profit up 59.28% at Rs 81.57 crore vs Rs 51.21 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 117.80 crore).
ITD Cementation India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 52% at Rs 2,017.2 crore vs Rs 1,327 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,849.40 crore).
EBITDA up 96.9% at Rs 204.8 crore vs Rs 104 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 178.10 crore).
Margin up 231 bps at 10.15% vs 7.83% (Bloomberg estimate 9.60%).
Net profit at Rs 78.59 crore vs Rs 36.88 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 64.60 crore).
AstraZeneca Pharma (YOY)
Revenue up 22.4% at Rs 305.79 crore vs Rs 249.81 crore.
Ebitda down 58.86% at Rs 15.05 crore vs Rs 36.58 crore.
Margin Down 972 bps at 4.92% vs 14.64%.
Net profit down 46.07% at Rs 15.8 crore vs Rs 29.3 crore.
Torrent Power Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.2% at Rs 6,366.09 crore vs Rs 6,442.79 crore.
Ebitda down 27.68% at Rs 1,044.06 crore vs Rs 1,443.67 crore.
Margin down 600 bps at 16.4% vs 22.4%.
Net profit down 46.1% at Rs 374.13 crore vs Rs 694.54 crore.
JK Lakshmi Cement Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9% at Rs 1,702.8 crore vs Rs 1561.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,696.16 crore).
EBITDA up 64.7% at Rs 305.1 crore vs Rs 185.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 254.04 crore).
Margin at 17.9% vs 11.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.00%).
Net profit up 93.9% at Rs 150.2 crore vs Rs 77.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 127.34 crore).
Appointed Bharat Hari Singhania as Chairman Emeritus for life term & strategic advisor to the Board effective April 1.
Declared interim dividend for Rs 2 per share.
Orchid Pharma Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 38.07% at Rs 220.59 crore vs 159.76 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 218.60 crore).
Ebitda up 159% at Rs 35.38 crore vs 13.66 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 29.5 crore).
Margin up 748 bps at 16.03% vs 8.55% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.50%).
Net profit up 288.25% at Rs 29.43 crore vs Rs 7.58 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 25.90 crore).
United Breweries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.28% at Rs 1,824.46 crore vs Rs 1,613.02 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1824.54 crore).
Ebitda up 89.53% at Rs 146 crore vs Rs 77.03 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 213.30 crore).
Margin up 322 bps at 8% vs 4.77%, (Bloomberg estimate: 11.70%).
Net profit of Rs 85.8 crore vs loss of Rs 1.81 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 112.87 crore).
Biocon Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 34.42% at Rs 3,953.7 crore vs Rs 2,941.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,673.71 crore).
Ebitda up 43.84% at Rs 926.8 crore vs Rs 644.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 833.69 crore).
Margin up 153 bps at 23.44% vs 21.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.70%).
Net profit at Rs 753.3 crore vs loss of Rs 20.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 152.59 crore).
CFO Indranil Sen resigned effective from March 15.
MSTC Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.5% at Rs 184.97 crore vs Rs 187.77 crore.
Ebitda up 3.9% at Rs 64.61 crore vs Rs 62.18 crore.
Margin up 181 bps at 34.92% vs 33.11%.
Net profit down 9.68% at Rs 49.97 crore vs Rs 55.33 crore.
Ircon International Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 22.91% at Rs 2,884.22 crore vs Rs 2,346.51 crore.
Ebitda up 29.04% at Rs 213.37 crore vs Rs 165.35 crore.
Margin up 35 bps at 7.39% vs 7.04%.
Net profit up 28.78% at Rs 244.7 crore vs Rs 190 crore.
Sharda Motor Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.45% at Rs 689.12 crore vs Rs 686 crore.
Ebitda up 46.97% at Rs 94.33 crore vs Rs 64.18 crore.
Margin up 433 bps at 13.68% vs 9.35%.
Net profit up 63.86% at Rs 75.97 crore vs Rs 46.36 crore.
Grasim Q3 FY24 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.61% at Rs 31,965.48 crore vs Rs 28,637.86 crore.
Ebitda up 41.16% at Rs 6,893.43 crore vs Rs 4,883.3 crore.
Margin at 21.56% vs 17.05%.
Net profit down 41.55% at Rs 2,603.4 crore vs Rs 4,454.6 crore.
BOMBAY DYEING & MFG Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 43.37% at Rs 369.22 crore vs Rs 651.97 crore.
Ebitda loss at Rs 24.21 crore vs profit of Rs 39.78 crore.
Net profit at Rs 3053.97 crore vs loss of Rs 100.78 crore.
Alert: Exceptional profit worth Rs ,880.54 crore from sale of land parcel in Worli.
Astra Microwave Products Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.86% at Rs 231.02 crore vs Rs 220.3 crore.
Ebitda up 29.9% at Rs 66.15 crore vs Rs 50.92 crore.
Margin up 551 bps at 28.63% vs 23.11%.
Net profit up 56.71% at Rs 43.38 crore vs Rs 27.68 crore.
HIKAL Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 18.56% at Rs 438.54 crore vs Rs 538.45 crore.
Ebitda down 23.48% at Rs 55.73 crore vs Rs 72.83 crore.
Margin down 81 bps at 12.7% vs 13.52%.
Net profit down 38.88% at Rs 16.14 crore vs Rs 26.41 crore.
ASTER DM healthcare Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.24% at Rs 3,710.61 crore vs Rs 3,192.14 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,497.35 crore).
Ebitda up 25.73% at Rs 564.14 crore vs Rs 448.67 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 489.05 crore).
Margin up 114 bps at 15.2% vs 14.05%, (Bloomberg estimate: 14.00%).
Net profit up 31.56% at Rs 209.22 crore vs Rs 159.03 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 73.35 crore).
Indian Shelter Finance Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 32.2% at Rs 176.81 crore vs Rs 133.74 crore.
Net profit up 53.68% at Rs 18.78 crore vs Rs 12.22 crore.