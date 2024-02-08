NDTV ProfitEarningsBiocon Q3 Profit Beats Estimates, Aarti Industries Revenue Rises — Earnings Wrap
ADVERTISEMENT

Biocon Q3 Profit Beats Estimates, Aarti Industries Revenue Rises — Earnings Wrap

Here are the major quarterly results declared after market hours on Thursday.

08 Feb 2024, 10:41 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Biocon website)</p></div>
(Source: Biocon website)

Biocon Ltd. reported a consolidated net profit in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.

The drugmaker had a profit of Rs 753 crore in the October-December quarter, as against a loss of Rs 21 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 153-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Aarti Industries Ltd.'s net profit decreased 9.5% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, though it surpassed analysts' estimates.

The company's profit declined to Rs 124 crore in the October-December quarter, in comparison with Rs 137 crore in the year-ago period, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 109 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Its revenue rose 3.8% to Rs 1,732 crore vs Rs 1,668 crore over the same period last year.

Here are the major quarterly results declared after market hours on Thursday:

Aarti Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 3.8% at Rs 1,732 crore vs Rs 1,668 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,662.30 crore).

  • Ebitda down 10% at Rs 260 crore vs Rs 289 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 273.94 crore).

  • Margin down 231 bps at 15% vs 17.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.50%).

  • Net profit down 9.5% at Rs 124 crore vs Rs 137 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 109.10 crore).

Power Finance Corp Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Total income up 20% at Rs 23,593.4 crore vs Rs 19,662.7 crore.

  • Net profit up 20.1% at Rs 6,294.4 crore vs Rs 5,241.1 crore.

  • Declared interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per share.

KNR Constructions Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 13.8% at Rs 996 crore vs Rs 875 crore.

  • EBITDA up 14.7% at Rs 225.9 crore vs Rs 196.9 crore.

  • Margin up 18 bps at 22.7% vs 22.5%.

  • Net profit up 25.3% at Rs 135.7 crore vs Rs 108.3 crore.

Patanjali Foods Q3 FY24 (YoY)

  • Revenue down 0.2% at Rs 7,910.7 crore vs Rs 7,926.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 7951.60 crore).

  • EBITDA down 6.5% at Rs 344 crore vs Rs 368 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 405.60 crore).

  • Margin down 29 bps at 4.3% vs 4.6% YoY (Bloomberg estimate 5.10%).

  • Net profit down 19.6% at Rs 216.5 crore vs Rs 269.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 269.40 crore).

ESAF Small Finance Bank Q3 FY24

  • NII up 32% at Rs 597 crore vs Rs 451.4 crore YoY.

  • Net profit at Rs 112.1 crore vs Rs 37.41 crore YoY.

  • Gross NPA at 4.16% vs 2.64% QoQ.

  • Net NPA at 2.19% vs 1.19% QoQ.

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 14.42% at Rs 1,257.25 crore vs Rs 1,098.71 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,189.50 crore).

  • Ebitda up 0.64% at Rs 200.32 crore vs Rs 199.04 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 226.00 crore).

  • Margin down 218 bps at 15.93% vs 18.11% (Bloomberg estimate 19.00%).

  • Net profit down 0.96% at Rs 132.79 crore vs Rs 134.09 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 159.90 crore).

Rail Vikas Nigam Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 6.4% at Rs 4,689.3 crore vs Rs 5,012.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 5,405.80 crore).

  • EBITDA down 9.6% at Rs 249.1 crore vs Rs 275.67crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 335.20 crore).

  • Margin down 18 bps at 5.3% vs 5.5% (Bloomberg estimate 6.20%).

  • Net profit down 6.2% at Rs 358.6 crore vs Rs 382.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 385.60 crore).

Global Health Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 19.91% at Rs 832.6 crore vs Rs 694.32 crore.

  • Ebitda up 32.59% at Rs 212.11 crore vs Rs 159.97 crore.

  • Margin up 243 bps at 25.47% vs 23.03%.

  • Net profit up 53.25% at Rs 123.54 crore vs Rs 80.61 crore.

Shilpa Medicare Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 9.1% at Rs 286.5 crore vs Rs 262.5 crore.

  • EBITDA at Rs 65.97 crore vs Rs 31.29 crore.

  • Margin up 1,110 bps at 23% vs 11.9%.

  • Net profit of Rs 4.58 crore vs loss of Rs 6.62 crore.

  • Approved the fund-raising of Rs 500 crore.

Hindustan Construction Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 8.6% at Rs 1,474.47 crore vs Rs 1,357.62 crore.

  • Ebitda at Rs 238.72 crore vs loss of Rs 144.31 crore.

  • Margin at 16.19%.

  • Net profit at Rs 233.22 crore vs loss of Rs 283.72 crore.

  • Alert: Company has gain of Rs 198 crore in exceptional Item.

SKF India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 1.4% at Rs 1,092.3 crore vs Rs 1,077.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1181.13 crore).

  • EBITDA down 6.3% at Rs 172.47 crore vs Rs 184.06 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 192.50 crore).

  • Margin down 129 bps at 15.8% vs 17.1% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.30%).

  • Net profit up 13.3% at Rs 132.2 crore vs Rs 116.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 121.85 crore).

Neuland Laboratories Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 45.89% at Rs 392.82 crore vs Rs 269.25 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 363.50 crore).

  • Ebitda at Rs 121.26 crore vs Rs 54.08 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 104.00 crore).

  • Margin up 1078 bps at 30.86% vs 20.08% (Bloomberg estimate: 28.60%).

  • Net profit at Rs 81.39 crore vs Rs 30.55 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 65.80 crore).

DCX Systems Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 44.34% at Rs 198.15 crore vs Rs 355.95 crore.

  • Ebitda down 36.54% at Rs 14.6 crore vs Rs 23.01 crore.

  • Margin up 90 bps at 7.36% vs 6.46%.

  • Net profit down 21.8% at Rs 13.38 crore vs Rs 17.11 crore.

Balmer Lawrie and Company Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 15.68% at Rs 594.63 crore vs Rs 514.01 crore.

  • Ebitda up 67.03% at Rs 83.55 crore vs Rs 50.02 crore.

  • Margin up 431 bps at 14.05% vs 9.73%.

  • Net profit up 89.14% at Rs 65.67 crore vs Rs 34.72 crore.

HealthCare Global Enterprises Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 10.62% at Rs 468.95 crore vs Rs 423.91 crore.

  • Ebitda up 3.96% at Rs 77.7 crore vs Rs 74.74 crore.

  • Margin down 106 bps at 16.56% vs 17.63%.

  • Net profit down 18.33% at Rs 3.43 crore vs Rs 4.2 crore.

Honeywell Automation India Q3 FY24 (YoY)

  • Revenue up 5.25% at Rs 1071 crore vs Rs 1017.5 crore.

  • Ebitda up 23.15% at Rs 160.6 crore vs Rs 130.4 crore.

  • Margin up 217 bps at 14.99% vs 12.81%.

  • Net profit up 20.54% at Rs 127.9 crore vs Rs 106.1 crore.

Schnieder Electric Infrastructure Q3 FY24 - (YoY)

  • Revenue up 29.5% at Rs 743.87 crore vs Rs 574.38 crore.

  • Ebitda up 87.33% at Rs 110.45 crore vs Rs 58.96 crore.

  • Margin up 458 bps at 14.84% vs 10.26%.

  • Net profit at Rs 90.97 crore vs Rs 43.52 crore.

Sandhar Technologies Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 23.1% at Rs 889.52 crore vs Rs 722.55 crore.

  • Ebitda up 35.16% at Rs 88.59 crore vs Rs 65.54 crore.

  • Margin up 88 bps at 9.95% vs 9.07%.

  • Net profit up 28.4% at Rs 25.36 crore vs Rs 19.75 crore.

Jai Corp Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 17.64% at Rs 106.89 crore vs Rs 129.78 crore.

  • Ebitda up 12.26% at Rs 11.9 crore vs Rs 10.6 crore.

  • Margin up 296 bps at 11.13% vs 8.16%.

  • Net profit up 43.5% at Rs 11.94 crore vs Rs 8.32 crore.

LIC - Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YOY)

  • Net premium income up 4.7% at Rs 1,17,016.9 crore vs Rs 1,11,787.6 crore.

  • Net profit up 49.1% at Rs 9,444.4 crore vs Rs 6,334.2 crore.

  • VNB up 14% at Rs 4,636 crore vs Rs 4,081 crore.

  • VNB margin at 17.66% vs 14.96%.

Sandhur Maganese and Iron Ores Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 60.56% at Rs 153.02 crore vs Rs 387.92 crore.

  • Ebitda down 74.34% at Rs 17.08 crore vs Rs 66.57 crore.

  • Margin down 599 bps at 11.16% vs 17.16%.

  • Net profit down 76.31% at Rs 9.81 crore vs Rs 41.41 crore.

Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 60.56% at Rs 153.02 crore vs Rs 387.92 crore.

  • Ebitda down 74.34% at Rs 17.08 crore vs Rs 66.57 crore.

  • Margin down 599 bps at 11.16% vs 17.16%.

  • Net profit down 76.31% at Rs 9.81 crore vs Rs 41.41 crore.

Ramco Cements Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 4.93% at Rs 2,110.88 crore vs Rs 2,011.57 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,253.07 crore).

  • Ebitda up 40.09% at Rs 396.53 crore vs Rs 283.05 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 420.27 crore).

  • Margin up 471 bps at 18.78% vs 14.07% (Bloomberg estimate 18.70%).

  • Net profit up 59.28% at Rs 81.57 crore vs Rs 51.21 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 117.80 crore).

ITD Cementation India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 52% at Rs 2,017.2 crore vs Rs 1,327 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,849.40 crore).

  • EBITDA up 96.9% at Rs 204.8 crore vs Rs 104 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 178.10 crore).

  • Margin up 231 bps at 10.15% vs 7.83% (Bloomberg estimate 9.60%).

  • Net profit at Rs 78.59 crore vs Rs 36.88 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 64.60 crore).

AstraZeneca Pharma (YOY)

  • Revenue up 22.4% at Rs 305.79 crore vs Rs 249.81 crore.

  • Ebitda down 58.86% at Rs 15.05 crore vs Rs 36.58 crore.

  • Margin Down 972 bps at 4.92% vs 14.64%.

  • Net profit down 46.07% at Rs 15.8 crore vs Rs 29.3 crore.

Torrent Power Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  •  Revenue down 1.2% at Rs 6,366.09 crore vs Rs 6,442.79 crore.

  • Ebitda down 27.68% at Rs 1,044.06 crore vs Rs 1,443.67 crore.

  • Margin down 600 bps at 16.4% vs 22.4%.

  • Net profit down 46.1% at Rs 374.13 crore vs Rs 694.54 crore.

JK Lakshmi Cement Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 9% at Rs 1,702.8 crore vs Rs 1561.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,696.16 crore).

  • EBITDA up 64.7% at Rs 305.1 crore vs Rs 185.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 254.04 crore).

  • Margin at 17.9% vs 11.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.00%).

  • Net profit up 93.9% at Rs 150.2 crore vs Rs 77.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 127.34 crore).

  • Appointed Bharat Hari Singhania as Chairman Emeritus for life term & strategic advisor to the Board effective April 1.

  • Declared interim dividend for Rs 2 per share.

Orchid Pharma Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 38.07% at Rs 220.59 crore vs 159.76 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 218.60 crore).

  • Ebitda up 159% at Rs 35.38 crore vs 13.66 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 29.5 crore).

  • Margin up 748 bps at 16.03% vs 8.55% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.50%).

  • Net profit up 288.25% at Rs 29.43 crore vs Rs 7.58 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 25.90 crore).           

United Breweries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 12.28% at Rs 1,824.46 crore vs Rs 1,613.02 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1824.54 crore).

  • Ebitda up 89.53% at Rs 146 crore vs Rs 77.03 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 213.30 crore).

  • Margin up 322 bps at 8% vs 4.77%, (Bloomberg estimate: 11.70%).

  • Net profit of Rs 85.8 crore vs loss of Rs 1.81 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 112.87 crore).

Biocon Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 34.42% at Rs 3,953.7 crore vs Rs 2,941.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,673.71 crore).

  • Ebitda up 43.84% at Rs 926.8 crore vs Rs 644.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 833.69 crore).

  • Margin up 153 bps at 23.44% vs 21.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.70%).

  • Net profit at Rs 753.3 crore vs loss of Rs 20.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 152.59 crore).

  • CFO Indranil Sen resigned effective from March 15.

MSTC Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 1.5% at Rs 184.97 crore vs Rs 187.77 crore.

  • Ebitda up 3.9% at Rs 64.61 crore vs Rs 62.18 crore.

  • Margin up 181 bps at 34.92% vs 33.11%.

  • Net profit down 9.68% at Rs 49.97 crore vs Rs 55.33 crore.

Ircon International Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 22.91% at Rs 2,884.22 crore vs Rs 2,346.51 crore.

  • Ebitda up 29.04% at Rs 213.37 crore vs Rs 165.35 crore.

  • Margin up 35 bps at 7.39% vs 7.04%.

  • Net profit up 28.78% at Rs 244.7 crore vs Rs 190 crore.

Sharda Motor Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 0.45% at Rs 689.12 crore vs Rs 686 crore.

  • Ebitda up 46.97% at Rs 94.33 crore vs Rs 64.18 crore.

  • Margin up 433 bps at 13.68% vs 9.35%.

  • Net profit up 63.86% at Rs 75.97 crore vs Rs 46.36 crore.

Grasim Q3 FY24 Results (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 11.61% at Rs 31,965.48 crore vs Rs 28,637.86 crore.

  • Ebitda up 41.16% at Rs 6,893.43 crore vs Rs 4,883.3 crore.

  • Margin at 21.56% vs 17.05%.

  • Net profit down 41.55% at Rs 2,603.4 crore vs Rs 4,454.6 crore.

BOMBAY DYEING & MFG Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 43.37% at Rs 369.22 crore vs Rs 651.97 crore.

  • Ebitda loss at Rs 24.21 crore vs profit of Rs 39.78 crore.

  • Net profit at Rs 3053.97 crore vs loss of Rs 100.78 crore.

  • Alert: Exceptional profit worth Rs ,880.54 crore from sale of land parcel in Worli.

Astra Microwave Products Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 4.86% at Rs 231.02 crore vs Rs 220.3 crore.

  • Ebitda up 29.9% at Rs 66.15 crore vs Rs 50.92 crore.

  • Margin up 551 bps at 28.63% vs 23.11%.

  • Net profit up 56.71% at Rs 43.38 crore vs Rs 27.68 crore.

HIKAL Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 18.56% at Rs 438.54 crore vs Rs 538.45 crore.

  • Ebitda down 23.48% at Rs 55.73 crore vs Rs 72.83 crore.

  • Margin down 81 bps at 12.7% vs 13.52%.

  • Net profit down 38.88% at Rs 16.14 crore vs Rs 26.41 crore.

ASTER DM healthcare Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 16.24% at Rs 3,710.61 crore vs Rs 3,192.14 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,497.35 crore).

  • Ebitda up 25.73% at Rs 564.14 crore vs Rs 448.67 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 489.05 crore).

  • Margin up 114 bps at 15.2% vs 14.05%, (Bloomberg estimate: 14.00%).

  • Net profit up 31.56% at Rs 209.22 crore vs Rs 159.03 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 73.35 crore).

Indian Shelter Finance Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Total income up 32.2% at Rs 176.81 crore vs Rs 133.74 crore.

  • Net profit up 53.68% at Rs 18.78 crore vs Rs 12.22 crore.

ALSO READ

Biocon Q3 Results: Reports Profit, Beats Estimates

Opinion
Biocon Q3 Results: Reports Profit, Beats Estimates
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT