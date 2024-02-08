Biocon Q3 Profit Beats Estimates, Aarti Industries Revenue Rises — Earnings Wrap

Biocon Ltd. reported a consolidated net profit in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.

The drugmaker had a profit of Rs 753 crore in the October-December quarter, as against a loss of Rs 21 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 153-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Aarti Industries Ltd.'s net profit decreased 9.5% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, though it surpassed analysts' estimates.

The company's profit declined to Rs 124 crore in the October-December quarter, in comparison with Rs 137 crore in the year-ago period, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 109 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Its revenue rose 3.8% to Rs 1,732 crore vs Rs 1,668 crore over the same period last year.