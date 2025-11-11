Biocon Q2 Results: Company Swings Into Profit, Revenue Rises
The company has also announced that it has approved the issue of commercial papers of up to Rs 550 crore on a private placement basis.
Biocon Ltd. reported a profit of Rs 84.5 crore during the second quarter of the financial year 2026, compared to the loss of Rs 16 crore in the year-ago period.
The pharma company reported the consolidated top line at Rs 4,296 crore, marking a 19.6% uptick from the revenue of Rs 3,590 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
The Ebitda during this quarter was up 21.9% at Rs 835 crore compared to Rs 685 crore in the year-ago period. Additionally, the margin slightly expanded to 19.4% compared to the 19.1% in the previous year.
Biocon Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.6% to Rs 4,296 crore versus Rs 3,590 crore.
Ebitda up 21.9% to Rs 835 crore versus Rs 685 crore.
Margin slightly expanded to 19.4% versus 19.1%.
Net profit at Rs 84.5 crore versus a loss of Rs 16 crore.
After posting the second quarter results, the company has also announced that it has acquired 1.06 crore Compulsorily Convertible Debentures or CCDs of its arm, Biocon Biologics, from Edelweiss Alternative for Rs 300 crore.
The company has also announced that it has approved the issue of Commercial Papers or CPs up to Rs 550 crore on a private placement basis.
Bicon's stock closed 0.77% higher at Rs 385.10 apiece, compared to an 0.47% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at close. It has risen 10.44% in the last 12 months and 5.41% on a year-to-date basis.
Ten out of the 18 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend a 'hold' and five suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price on the stock is Rs 387.5, implying an upside of 0.6%.