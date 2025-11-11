Biocon Q2 Results: Company Swings Into Profit, Revenue Rises

Biocon Ltd. reported a profit of Rs 84.5 crore during the second quarter of the financial year 2026, compared to the loss of Rs 16 crore in the year-ago period.

The pharma company reported the consolidated top line at Rs 4,296 crore, marking a 19.6% uptick from the revenue of Rs 3,590 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The Ebitda during this quarter was up 21.9% at Rs 835 crore compared to Rs 685 crore in the year-ago period. Additionally, the margin slightly expanded to 19.4% compared to the 19.1% in the previous year.