Bikaji Foods International Q2 Results: Profit Up 15%, Misses Estimates

Bikaji Foods International Ltd. reported a 15% jump in its consolidated net profit in the second quarter of this financial year, missing analysts' estimates.

The snacks manufacturer recorded a profit of Rs 68.6 crore for the quarter ended September, compared to Rs 59.8 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 73 crore.

Revenue rose 19% to Rs 721.2 crore during the three months ended September. Analysts had projected a top line of Rs 710 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 22% to Rs 106.7 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 14.8% from 14.4% in the same period last year. Analyst estimates for Ebitda and Ebitda margin were Rs 109 crore and 15.3% respectively.