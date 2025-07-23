ADVERTISEMENT
Bikaji Foods Q1 Results: Profit Rises Slightly, Margin Contracts
Revenue rises 14% to Rs 653 crore in the first quarter.
Bikaji Foods International Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 2.8% during the quarter ended June 30 of fiscal 2026.
The FMCG firm posted a bottom line of Rs 59.9 crore in the first quarter, compared to Rs 58.3 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
Bikaji Foods Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.2% at Rs 653 crore versus Rs 572 crore.
Net profit up 2.8% at Rs 59.9 crore versus Rs 58.3 crore.
Ebitda up 5% at Rs 96.2 crore versus Rs 91.6 crore.
Margin at 14.7% Vs 16%.
Shares of Bikaji Foods closed 3.39% higher at Rs 788.65 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.63% rise in the benchmark Nifty.
