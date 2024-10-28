BHEL Q2 Results: Reports Profit Versus Loss A Year Ago

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.'s reported a net profit in the second quarter of the current financial year versus a net loss a year ago.

The power-equipment manufacturer posted a net profit of Rs 106 crore during the July–September period, against a loss of Rs 63 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The net profit number reported exceeded the Rs 83 crore net loss estimates as per Bloomberg consensus