BHEL Q2 Results: Reports Profit Versus Loss A Year Ago
BHEL reported net profit of Rs 106 crore against the estimated loss of the Rs 83 crore net loss as per Bloomberg consensus.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.'s reported a net profit in the second quarter of the current financial year versus a net loss a year ago.
The power-equipment manufacturer posted a net profit of Rs 106 crore during the July–September period, against a loss of Rs 63 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
The net profit number reported exceeded the Rs 83 crore net loss estimates as per Bloomberg consensus
BHEL Q2 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 28.5% to Rs 6,584 crore versus Rs 5,125 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,864.2 crore).
Ebitda of Rs 275 crore versus Rs 154 crore Ebitda loss (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 39.7 crore loss).
Margin at 4.2%
Net profit at Rs 106 crore from loss of Rs 63 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 84 crore loss).
(This is a developing story).
Revenue growth was mainly driven by the industry and power segments, that saw a 47.8% and 23.4% annual uptick in revenues, respectively