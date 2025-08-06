BHEL Q1 Results: Loss Widens, Revenue Stays Flat
Bharat Heavy Electricals' Ebitda loss at Rs 537.14 crore versus Rs 169.35 crore in the year-ago period.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. reported an increase in its net loss for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, while the revenue stayed flat, according to the financial results declared on Wednesday.
The consolidated net loss widened to Rs 455.5 crore from Rs 211.4 crore in the same quarter last year. The revenue remained almost unchanged at Rs 5,486.91 crore.
Losses in earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation also ballooned to Rs 537.1 crore from Rs 169.35 crore in the year-ago period.
BHEL Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue flat at Rs 5,486.91 crore versus Rs 5,484.92 crore.
Net loss at Rs 455.50 crore versus Rs 211.40 crore.
Ebitda loss at Rs 537.14 crore versus Rs 169.35 crore.
Shares of BHEL closed 3.68% lower at Rs 239.12 apiece on the National Stock Exchange before the announcement, compared to a 0.31% decline in the benchmark Nifty. The share price has risen 4.24% in the last 12 months but fallen 16.84% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of the 19 analysts tracking the company, eight have a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend 'hold', and eight suggest 'sell' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential downside of 5.3%.