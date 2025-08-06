BHEL Q1 Results: Loss Widens, Revenue Stays Flat

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. reported an increase in its net loss for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, while the revenue stayed flat, according to the financial results declared on Wednesday.

The consolidated net loss widened to Rs 455.5 crore from Rs 211.4 crore in the same quarter last year. The revenue remained almost unchanged at Rs 5,486.91 crore.

Losses in earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation also ballooned to Rs 537.1 crore from Rs 169.35 crore in the year-ago period.