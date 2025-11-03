Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Profit Surges 14%, Revenue Up; ARPU Rises
Bharti Airtel's total revenue saw a solid 5% increase, rising from Rs 49,463 crore to Rs 52,145 crore. This indicates continued demand and successful monetisation efforts.
Bharti Airtel demonstrated solid sequential growth in the second quarter, with positive movement in revenue, profitability, and critically, Average Revenue Per User.
Net profit showed the most significant surge, jumping by 14% from Rs 5,948 crore to Rs 6,792 crore. This suggests that the company is managing its costs effectively and translating top-line growth into higher bottom-line earnings.
Bharti Airtel Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 5% to Rs 52,145 crore versus Rs 49,463 crore.
Ebitda up 6% to Rs 29,561 crore versus Rs 27,839 crore.
Margin flat at 56.7% versus 56.3%.
Net profit up 14% to Rs 6,792 crore versus Rs 5,948 crore
Despite the strong growth, the Ebitda margin remained relatively stable at 56.7% which is up slightly from 56.3%, reflecting maintained operational efficiency.
Further, the key operational metric of average revenue per user saw a healthy increase of 2.4%, rising from Rs 250 to Rs 256. The consistent rise in ARPU is a positive indicator of the company's ability to drive customer spending and transition users to higher-value plans, which is crucial for long-term sustainable growth in the telecom sector.
In short, Airtel had a very positive second quarter, successfully growing its user revenue while significantly boosting its net profit.
Bharti Airtel stock rose as much as 1.29% during the day to Rs 2,081 apiece on the NSE. It closed 0.95% higher at Rs 2,074 apiece, compared to an 0.16% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at close.
It has risen 28.52% in the last 12 months and 30.63% on a year-to-date basis.