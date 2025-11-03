Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Profit Surges 14%, Revenue Up; ARPU Rises

Bharti Airtel demonstrated solid sequential growth in the second quarter, with positive movement in revenue, profitability, and critically, Average Revenue Per User.

The company's total revenue saw a solid 5% increase, rising from Rs 49,463 crore to Rs 52,145 crore. This indicates continued demand and successful monetisation efforts.

Net profit showed the most significant surge, jumping by 14% from Rs 5,948 crore to Rs 6,792 crore. This suggests that the company is managing its costs effectively and translating top-line growth into higher bottom-line earnings.