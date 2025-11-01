Bharti Airtel Q2 Results Next Week — Check Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History
Bharti Airtel share price: The telecom major's shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,110.40 on Oct. 29, 2025.
Bharti Airtel Ltd. will announce its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2025, early next week. The telecom major confirmed the development in a filing with the stock exchanges.
Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Date And Dividend News
Bharti Airtel has announced that its Board of Directors will convene on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, to review the company’s financial performance for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, 2025. During the meeting, the Board will consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results, providing an insight into the telecom major’s operational and financial progress for the period under review.
The company has not shared any details regarding the dividend announcement as of now.
Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
Bharti Airtel has announced the closure of its trading window for dealing in company securities in line with its Code of Conduct for the Prevention of Insider Trading. The window was shut on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, and it will remain closed till Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, both days inclusive.
Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Earnings Call
Bharti Airtel has scheduled its earnings call for Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, to discuss the company’s audited financial results for the second quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025. The call will be held from 1 p.m. to 2:20 p.m., IST.
The session will be conducted through Zoom, and participants are required to pre-register through the official link provided by the company. Following the management’s briefing, a Q&A session will be held, with discussions for Bharti Hexacom Ltd. beginning at 2 p.m., IST. Interested attendees can use the “Raise Hand” feature on Zoom to participate in the interaction.
Bharti Airtel Q1 Results
Bharti Airtel reported a 3.3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 49,462 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 47,876 crore in the previous quarter. Net profit declined 40.5% QoQ to Rs 7,421.8 crore from Rs 12,475.8 crore. Ebitda increased 41.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 28,167 crore.
Bharti Airtel Share Price History
Bharti Airtel shares ended 0.24% lower at Rs 2,061.30 apiece on the NSE on Friday, compared to a 0.60% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Bharti Airtel's share price has risen 0.49% in the last five trading sessions. The shares are up 10.37% in the past month and 11.31% in the last six months. Year-to-date, the stock has gained 29.18%, while in the last one year, the return stands at 29.54%.
Bharti Airtel’s shares recorded their 52-week high of Rs 2,110.40 on Oct. 29, 2025, and 52-week low of Rs 1,511 on Nov. 21, 2024.