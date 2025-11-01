⁠Bharti Airtel Q2 Results Next Week — Check Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History

Bharti Airtel has announced that its Board of Directors will convene on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, to review the company’s financial performance for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, 2025. During the meeting, the Board will consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results, providing an insight into the telecom major’s operational and financial progress for the period under review.

The company has not shared any details regarding the dividend announcement as of now.