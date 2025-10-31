Bharti Airtel Q2 Preview: Steady Growth Expected On Subscriber Gains And ARPU Uptick

Bharti Airtel Ltd. is expected to report a steady set of numbers for the September quarter on Monday, driven by sustained growth in its India mobile business, higher average revenue per user (ARPU), and strong performance from its African operations.

Analysts anticipate moderate sequential growth in both revenue and profitability, supported by premiumisation trends and expanding broadband penetration.

On a consolidated basis, Airtel’s revenue is likely to rise 3% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 50,885 crore from Rs 49,463 crore, according to Bloomberg consensus.

Ebitda is projected to grow 3% to Rs 28,697 crore, with margins expected to remain broadly stable at 56.4% compared with 56.3% in the previous quarter.

Net profit is estimated to increase by 13% to Rs 6,740 crore, aided by stable operations and improved earnings contribution from Airtel Africa.