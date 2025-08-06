Bharti Airtel Q1 Review: Higher Free Cash Flow, 2.1% ARPU Spike Offset Tepid Financials; Brokerages Bullish

Airtel recorded a capex decline in June as opposed to an increase in the March quarter, driving up the company's free cash flow. FCF is an important metric for business, as an increase suggests operational efficiency and healthy financials. Macquarie noted Airtel's India mobile business generated a record US$1.6 billion of free cash flow in the quarter.

The brokerage said India's mobile business capex was "down meaningfully in the June quarter."

"Bharti continues to see operating leverage, with segment Ebitda margin expanding to 59.4%," Macquarie further added.

Another important metric to track the health of telcom companies— average revenue per user—was also up by Rs 5 at Rs 245 per user. Macquarie termed it a "material improvement" for the company.

On tepid company financials, the brokerage said, "Enterprise revenues declined 3% year-on-year, albeit offset by better-than-expected Ebitda margin." However, it noted that digital TV revenue was steady, though with lower margins year-on-year.

The brokerage also highlighted the impact of increased FCF, noting the company's net debt moderated to US$22.4 billion.