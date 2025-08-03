Bharti Airtel Q1 Results Preview: Net Profit, Revenue Expected To Rise; ARPU May Improve Marginally

Business NewsEarningsBharti Airtel Q1 Results Preview: Net Profit, Revenue Expected To Rise; ARPU May Improve Marginally
The net profit of India's second-largest telecom player is likely to to rise to Rs 5,660.47 crore in the June quarter, as per estimates.

03 Aug 2025, 04:58 PM IST i
Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s is set to announce its financial results for the April-June quarter on Monday. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s is set to announce its financial results for the April-June quarter on Monday. Brokerages expect ARPUs to improve marginally for the company.

The country's second largest telecom firm is likely to report a quarterly revenue of Rs 49,761.80 crore, according to consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. The margin is expected to come in at 56.2%.

The net profit is likely to to rise to Rs 5,660.47 crore.

Bharti Airtel Q1 Preview (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue seen 29% higher at Rs 49,761.80 crore versus Rs 38,506.40 crore.

  • Ebitda seen 42% higher at Rs 27,980.26 crore versus Rs 19,707.60 crore.

  • Margin at 56.2% versus 51.2%.

  • Net profit seen 57% higher at Rs 5,660.47 crore versus Rs 3,616.35 crore.

ICICI Capital| Rating: Hold| Target Price: Rs 1,990

  • Airtel’s ARPU may rise 0.6% quarter-on-quarter.

  • Airtel’s 4G/5G net adds should remain stable at 6 million.

