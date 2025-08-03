Bharti Airtel Q1 Results Preview: Net Profit, Revenue Expected To Rise; ARPU May Improve Marginally

Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s is set to announce its financial results for the April-June quarter on Monday. Brokerages expect ARPUs to improve marginally for the company.

The country's second largest telecom firm is likely to report a quarterly revenue of Rs 49,761.80 crore, according to consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. The margin is expected to come in at 56.2%.

The net profit is likely to to rise to Rs 5,660.47 crore.