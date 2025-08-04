Bharti Airtel Q1 Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More

In compliance with its code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading, Bharti Airtel has announced that the trading window for dealing in its securities will remain closed for designated persons till Aug. 7.

“As per the Company's Code of Conduct for prohibition of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from Tuesday, July 1, 2025, to Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025,” the company said in a filing dated July 25.