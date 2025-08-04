Bharti Airtel Q1 Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More
Bharti Airtel has scheduled an earnings call on Aug. 6 to discuss the results for Q1FY26.
Bharti Airtel Ltd. is set to announce its financial results this week for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Headquartered in New Delhi, the global telecom major operates in 17 countries across Asia and Africa. According to its website, Bharti Airtel serves over 490 million customers and ranks among the world’s top three mobile service providers. Here’s a look at what to expect from Bharti Airtel’s Q1FY26 earnings schedule.
Bharti Airtel Q1 Results: Date
On July 25, Bharti Airtel informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 5, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 2025.
Bharti Airtel Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure
In compliance with its code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading, Bharti Airtel has announced that the trading window for dealing in its securities will remain closed for designated persons till Aug. 7.
“As per the Company's Code of Conduct for prohibition of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from Tuesday, July 1, 2025, to Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025,” the company said in a filing dated July 25.
Bharti Airtel Q1 Results: Earnings Call
Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Bharti Hexacom Ltd. will host a joint earnings call on Wednesday, Aug. 6, to discuss their audited financial results for the first quarter ended June 2025. The call will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. IST, on Zoom, with a Q&A session following the management briefing.
Bharti Airtel Q4 FY25 Results
Bharti Airtel reported a 6% rise in consolidated revenue for Q4FY25 at Rs 47,876 crore, compared to Rs 45,129 crore in the previous quarter. Ebitda rose 10% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 27,009 crore compared to Rs 24,597 crore. Margins improved QoQ to 56.4% from 54.5%.
Net profit declined 25% to Rs 11,022 crore from Rs 14,781.2 crore in the previous quarter. The company’s Board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 16 per share for FY25.
Bharti Airtel Share Price History
Bharti Airtel shares have declined 0.71% over the past five trading sessions, while falling 6.28% in the last one month. The stock has delivered a return of 13.79% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, Bharti Airtel shares have gained 18.48%, while rising 28.99% over the last year.
Bharti Airtel shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,045.8 apiece on the NSE on July 2, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,422.6 on Aug. 7, 2024.
At 9:25 a.m. on Monday, Bharti Airtel shares were trading 0.33% up at Rs 1,890.60 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.28% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.