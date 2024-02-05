Bharti Airtel, Kansai Nerolac, Tata Chemicals Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Bharti Airtel Ltd., Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd., and Tata Chemicals Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on Monday.

The telecom operator is expected to report a net profit of Rs 2,596.3 crore against a revenue of Rs 38,051.3 crore for the quarter ended December, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Kansai Nerolac Paints is likely to post a net profit of Rs 185.3 crore and a revenue of Rs 1,984.6 crore, according to estimates.

Also, Tata Chemicals is expected to post a top-line and bottom-line print of Rs 3,824.7 crore and Rs 283.2 crore, respectively, for the October-December quarter on Monday, according to consensus estimates.



Varun Beverages Ltd., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., VRL Logistics Ltd., Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd., Avanti Feeds Ltd., CCL Products (India) Ltd., Fusion Micro Finance Ltd., GE T&D India, Ltd., Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., K.P.R Mill Ltd., Orient Cement Ltd., Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd., Triveni Turbine Ltd., Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. will report their earnings on Monday.

Ashok Leyland Ltd., Ask Automotive Ltd., Aurionpro Solutions Ltd., Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd., eMudhra Ltd., Ideaforge Technology Ltd., Kalyani Steels Ltd., Linde India Ltd., Man Infra construction Ltd., Paradeep Phosphates Ltd., Responsive Industries Ltd., Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd., Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd., TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd., Unichem Laboratories Ltd. will also report their earnings on Monday.