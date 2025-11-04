Bharti Airtel Delivers All-Round Beat In Q2; Jefferies Increases Target Price, Reiterates ‘Buy’

Bharti Airtel has posted a strong all-round performance for the September 2025 quarter, prompting Jefferies to raise its target price on the stock to Rs 2,635 from Rs 2,500 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating.

The telecom major reported growth across India Homes and Africa operations, a margin expansion in its India mobile business, and record free cash flow generation. Jefferies highlighted Airtel’s consistent subscriber premiumisation, improving monetisation trends, and a healthy outlook for revenue and Ebitda growth.

Bharti Airtel's total revenue saw a solid 5% increase, rising from Rs 49,463 crore to Rs 52,145 crore in second quarter of FY26. This indicates continued demand and successful monetisation efforts. Net profit showed the most significant surge, jumping by 14% from Rs 5,948 crore to Rs 6,792 crore.