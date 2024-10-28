Bharti Airtel, Ambuja Cements, JSW Infra Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Indian Oil Corp., BHEL, and Pfizer will also announce their earnings.
Ambuja Cements Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Bharti Hexacom Ltd., JSW Infrastructure Ltd., Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. and Pfizer will be in focus on Monday as they announce their earnings for the second quarter of the current financial year.
Ambuja Cements is expected to report a net standalone profit of Rs 458.5 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates. The company is likely to generate revenue of Rs 3,923.5 crore, with an Ebitda of Rs 522.86 crore, translating to an Ebitda margin of 13.3%.
Bharti Airtel is projected to announce a standalone profit of Rs 4,398 crore for the quarter, with revenue estimated at Rs 41,295 crore. Analysts expect an Ebitda of Rs 21,757 crore, resulting in an Ebitda margin of 52.7%.
Bharti Hexacom is anticipated to post a revenue of Rs 2,080 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 1,005 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 48.3%, leading to a net profit of Rs 294 crore.
Indian Oil Corp. is expected to announce a standalone revenue of Rs 1,82,529 crore, with an Ebitda of Rs 9,802 crore and an Ebitda margin of 5.4%. The estimated net profit stands at Rs 2,262 crore.
JSW Infra is likely to report a revenue of Rs 989 crore, an Ebitda of Rs 522 crore, and an Ebitda margin of 52.8%, resulting in a net profit of Rs 299 crore.
Other notable companies announcing earnings today include Aditya Birla Sun Life, Arvind Fashions, Federal Bank, HeidelbergCement India, Indraprastha Gas, Kalpataru Projects, LIC Housing, Sapphire Foods, Sun Pharma, Welspun Living, Tata Tech, and Unicommerce Esolutions.
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel, Adani Power, BHEL, Ambuja Cements, Sun Pharma, IGL, Pfizer, Indian Oil Q2 Results Today
Additionally, the companies releasing Q2 results include Dutron Polymers Ltd., Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd., Dynamic Portfolio Management and Services Ltd., Dynamic Industries Ltd., Elantas Beck India Ltd., Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Excel Realty N Infra Ltd., Federal Bank Ltd., Forbes & Company Ltd., Firstsource Solutions Ltd., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd., Gallantt Ispat Ltd., Galaxy Bearings Ltd., Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd., Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd., Genesys International Corporation Ltd., Gillette India Ltd., Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd., Greenpanel Industries Ltd., Greenply Industries Ltd., Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd., Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd., HeidelbergCement India Ltd., Hemo Organic Ltd., Hester Biosciences Ltd., Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd., Ideaforge Technology Ltd., Indraprastha Gas Ltd., Impex Ferro Tech Ltd., Indegene Ltd., Indian Bank Ltd., Industrial & Prudential Investments Co. Ltd., Infobeans Technologies Ltd., Interarch Building Products Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., and Iris Business Services Ltd.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.