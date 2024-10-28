Bharti Airtel, Ambuja Cements, JSW Infra Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Ambuja Cements Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Bharti Hexacom Ltd., JSW Infrastructure Ltd., Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. and Pfizer will be in focus on Monday as they announce their earnings for the second quarter of the current financial year.

Ambuja Cements is expected to report a net standalone profit of Rs 458.5 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates. The company is likely to generate revenue of Rs 3,923.5 crore, with an Ebitda of Rs 522.86 crore, translating to an Ebitda margin of 13.3%.

Bharti Airtel is projected to announce a standalone profit of Rs 4,398 crore for the quarter, with revenue estimated at Rs 41,295 crore. Analysts expect an Ebitda of Rs 21,757 crore, resulting in an Ebitda margin of 52.7%.

Bharti Hexacom is anticipated to post a revenue of Rs 2,080 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 1,005 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 48.3%, leading to a net profit of Rs 294 crore.