BPCL Q2 Results: Profit Falls 20%, Misses Estimates

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. announced a fall in its profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, missing analysts' estimates.

The oil marketing company reported a 20% fall in the consolidated profit at Rs 2,397.23 crore for the July-September quarter, compared to Rs 3,104.77 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing. The analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a Rs 4,118-crore net profit.

The average gross refining margin of the company in the April to Sept. 2024 period stood at $ 6.12 per barrel, marking a 60% drop from the same period a year ago.