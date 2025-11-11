Bharat Forge Q2 Results: Profit Rises 23%; Shares Jump Nearly 4%

The company received in-principal approval for raising funds not exceeding Rs. 2,000 crore through term loan, non-convertible debentures or any other debt instruments.

Bharat Forge's CV exports to North America declined by 48% sequentially and 63% on a year-on-year basis. The balance sheet remains robust with cash of Rs 2,309 crores and ROCE (net) of 15.5%.

Indian manufacturing, a key focus area and growth driver for the company registered revenues of Rs 2,746 crore and Ebitda of RS 676 crore.

The company secured new orders worth Rs 1,582 crore including Rs 559 crores in Defence in first half of this financial year. As of the first half of this fiscal, the defence order book stood at Rs 9,467 crores.

Despite demand challenges in the US, passenger car exports registered a flattish performance driven in part by our diversification efforts across geographies and products. However, an extended period of demand uncertainty could impact discretionary spending and thereby Passenger car offtake.