Bharat Forge Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 13.6% Despite Revenue Dip

Bharat Forge Ltd. reported a 13.6% year-on-year growth in net profit for the second quarter of this financial year.

The auto equipment manufacturer recorded a net profit of Rs 243 crore for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, compared to Rs 214 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification.

Revenue fell by 2.3% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 3,689 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 4.2% year-on-year to Rs 647 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 17.5% from 16.5% in the same period the previous year.