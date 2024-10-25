Bharat Electronics Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 38%, Beats Estimates
Bharat Electronics posted a net profit of Rs 1,092.8 crore during the quarter ended September 2024, compared to an estimate of Rs 843 crore.
Bharat Electronics Ltd.'s second-quarter profit rose, beating estimates.
Net profit of the company increased 38.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,092.8 crore for the quarter-ended September, according to an exchange filing on Friday. The consensus of analysts' estimates polled by Bloomberg had pegged the topline at Rs 843 crore.
Its revenue rose 14.9% to Rs 4604.9 crore in the July-September period, as against Rs 4,009.1 crore over the same period last year. This was lower than the consensus estimate of Rs 5,159 crore, as per Bloomberg.
Bharat Electronics Q2 FY25 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 14.9% to Rs 4,604.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,159 crore).
Ebitda rose 38% to Rs 1,400 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,075 crore).
Margin at up 510 basis points to 30.4% versus 25.29% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.8%).
Net profit rose 38.4% to Rs 1,092.8crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 843 crore).
Shares of Bharat Electronics were trading 1.4% lower when the results were announced, as compared to a 1.1% advance in the Nifty 50.
(This is a developing story).