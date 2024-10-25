Bharat Electronics Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 38%, Beats Estimates

Bharat Electronics Ltd.'s second-quarter profit rose, beating estimates.

Net profit of the company increased 38.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,092.8 crore for the quarter-ended September, according to an exchange filing on Friday. The consensus of analysts' estimates polled by Bloomberg had pegged the topline at Rs 843 crore.

Its revenue rose 14.9% to Rs 4604.9 crore in the July-September period, as against Rs 4,009.1 crore over the same period last year. This was lower than the consensus estimate of Rs 5,159 crore, as per Bloomberg.