Bharat Electronics Q2 Results: BEL Quarterly Earnings Date, Share Price History And More

Shares of BEL have declined 3.46% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the last one month, the PSU stock has increased 1.91%, while surging 28.54% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has grown by 38.69%. Over the past year, shares of the company have rallied by over 43%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 436 apiece on the NSE on July 1, and a 52-week low of Rs 240.25 apiece on Feb. 19.

Bharat Electronics shares ended 1.44% lower at Rs 407.60 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday. This compares to a 0.45% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.