Bharat Electronics Q2 Results: BEL Quarterly Earnings Date, Share Price History And More
BEL Q2 Results: A meeting of the company’s Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 31 to approve the Q2FY26 results.
Navratna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) is scheduled to announce its results for the second quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30 this week. The company, which is under the Ministry of Defence, produces radars, naval systems and communication products, among other defence electronics, for the Army, Navy and Air Force. Here are key details about BEL’s Q2FY26 results.
BEL Q2 Results: Date
In an exchange filing dated Oct. 7, BEL said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 31, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the second quarter and six months ended Sept. 30.
BEL Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company has been closed for designated persons from Oct. 1. The restrictions will remain in effect until 48 hours after the declaration of Q2FY26 results.
BEL Q2 Results: Earnings Call Details
The company has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts at 4 p.m. Oct. 31 to discuss the Q2FY26 results with investors and analysts.
The company will be represented by Manoj Jain, Chairman and Managing Director and Damodar Bhattad S, Director Finance and CFO
Universal Access: +91 22 6280 1144; +91 22 7115 8045
Toll-Free Numbers:
USA: 18667462133, UK: 08081011573, Singapore: 8001012045, Hong Kong: 800964448
BEL Q1 Results
BEL reported a 22.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 969.05 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 791.28 crore in Q1FY25. Total income grew 3.5% YoY to Rs 4,603.06 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 4,447.15 crore in Q1FY25.
BEL Share Price History
Shares of BEL have declined 3.46% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the last one month, the PSU stock has increased 1.91%, while surging 28.54% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has grown by 38.69%. Over the past year, shares of the company have rallied by over 43%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 436 apiece on the NSE on July 1, and a 52-week low of Rs 240.25 apiece on Feb. 19.
Bharat Electronics shares ended 1.44% lower at Rs 407.60 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday. This compares to a 0.45% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.