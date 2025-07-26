Bharat Electronics Q1 Results Next Week — Check Date, Earnings Call Details And More

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) will hold an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 30, at 3 p.m. IST to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26).

Participating from BEL will be Manoj Jain (Chairman and Managing Director), Damodar Bhattad S (Director – Finance and CFO), and S. Sreenivas (Company Secretary and Compliance Officer).

The event will also be accessible to international investors, with corresponding timings as follows: 10:30 am (UK), 5:30 pm (Singapore, Hong Kong), 5:30 am (US East Coast) and 2:30 am (US West Coast).

Dial-In Details:

Universal Numbers:

+91 22 6280 1146

+91 22 7115 8047

Toll-Free Numbers:

US: 1 866 746 2133

UK: 0 808 101 1573

Singapore: 800 101 2045

Hong Kong: 800 964 448

Australia: 0080 0142 43444