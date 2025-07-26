Bharat Electronics Q1 Results Next Week — Check Date, Earnings Call Details And More
Defence company BEL will host an earnings call on July 30 to discuss its Q1 FY26 financial results.
Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL), a Navratna defence PSU, is scheduled to announce its financial results for the first quarter of FY26 next week. The state-owned company, which manufactures electronic products and systems for the Indian Armed Forces, confirmed the upcoming earnings release in a filing with the stock exchanges.
Bharat Electronics Q1 Results: Date
Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Monday, July 28, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 2025.
Bharat Electronics Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure
Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) has announced the closure of its trading window from July 1. The trading window will remain closed until 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results for the quarter ended June 2025.
Bharat Electronics Q1 Results: Earnings Call
Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) will hold an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 30, at 3 p.m. IST to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26).
Participating from BEL will be Manoj Jain (Chairman and Managing Director), Damodar Bhattad S (Director – Finance and CFO), and S. Sreenivas (Company Secretary and Compliance Officer).
The event will also be accessible to international investors, with corresponding timings as follows: 10:30 am (UK), 5:30 pm (Singapore, Hong Kong), 5:30 am (US East Coast) and 2:30 am (US West Coast).
Dial-In Details:
Universal Numbers:
+91 22 6280 1146
+91 22 7115 8047
Toll-Free Numbers:
US: 1 866 746 2133
UK: 0 808 101 1573
Singapore: 800 101 2045
Hong Kong: 800 964 448
Australia: 0080 0142 43444
Bharat Electronics Q4 FY25 Results
Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) reported a consolidated year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth of 6.8% for the fourth quarter of FY25, reaching Rs 9,150 crore compared to Rs 8,564 crore in the same year-ago period. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 2,127 crore, marking an 18.4% increase from Rs 1,797 crore a year ago.
Bharat Electronics Share Price History
In the past five trading sessions, Bharat Electronics stock has increased by 0.34%. Its one-month decline stands at 3.54%. The stock has been in the green over the longer term, gaining 50.45% in the last six months, 34.60% year-to-date, and 27.65% in the last year.
The Bharat Electronics stock touched its 52-week high of Rs 436 on July 1, 2025, while its 52-week low of Rs 240.25 was recorded on Feb. 19, 2025.
BEL shares ended 0.67% lower at Rs 395.60 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.90% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.