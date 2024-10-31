BF Utilities, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Tata Investment Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

BF Utilities Ltd., Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd., Tata Investment Corp. will be in focus on Thursday as they announce their earnings for the second quarter of the current financial year.

BF Utilities is expected to report a net standalone profit of Rs 711 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Narayana Hrudayalaya is projected to announce a standalone profit of Rs 219 crore for the quarter, with revenue estimated at Rs 1,423 crore. Analysts expect earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of Rs 324 crore and an Ebitda margin of 23%.

Automotive Axles Ltd. is anticipated to post a revenue of Rs 497 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 49 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 10%, besides a net profit of Rs 34 crore.