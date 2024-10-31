BF Utilities, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Tata Investment Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
BF Utilities Ltd., Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd., Tata Investment Corp. will be in focus on Thursday as they announce their earnings for the second quarter of the current financial year.
BF Utilities is expected to report a net standalone profit of Rs 711 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates.
Narayana Hrudayalaya is projected to announce a standalone profit of Rs 219 crore for the quarter, with revenue estimated at Rs 1,423 crore. Analysts expect earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of Rs 324 crore and an Ebitda margin of 23%.
Automotive Axles Ltd. is anticipated to post a revenue of Rs 497 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 49 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 10%, besides a net profit of Rs 34 crore.
Dabur India Ltd. was among the companies that announced their results on Wednesday. The honey-to-packaged juice maker's net profit dropped 17.5% over the previous year to Rs 418 crore during the July-September period, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 446 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 7%, beating analysts' estimates. India's largest engineering, procurement and construction company posted a profit of Rs 4,113 crore in the July–September period.
The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex resumed decline after a two–day rally, amid a jump in the market volatility as Infosys Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. share prices declined. The NSE India Volatility index ended at the highest level since Aug. 13.
The Nifty 50 ended 126.00 points, or 0.51% lower at 24,340.85, and the Sensex ended 426.85 points, or 0.53% down at 79,942.18.