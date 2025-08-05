Berger Paints Q1 Results: Profit Slips 11% On Exceptional Loss
Berger Paints construction chemicals and waterproofing business reported a robust volume and value growth with stable margins.
Berger Paints India Ltd.'s net profit slipped 11% during the quarter ended June for the current fiscal.
The paint manufacturer's bottom line fell to Rs 315 crore for the first quarter, against Rs 354 crore for the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
It incurred an exceptional loss of Rs 36.8 crore due to a fire incident that took place at a regional distribution centre and warehouse unit in Kolkata.
Berger Paints Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated YoY)
Net profit down 11% at Rs 315 crore versus Rs 354 crore.
Revenue up 3.6% at Rs 3,201 crore versus Rs 3,091 crore.
Ebitda up 1.1% at Rs 528 crore versus Rs 522 crore.
Margin at 16.5% versus 16.9%.
Decorative Business
Berger Paints store presence expanded over 300 during the April-June period. This takes the total store count to 1,300. Its wood coating portfolio reported both volume and value growths.
The company's construction chemicals and waterproofing business reported a robust volume and value growth with stable margins. Roof Kool and seal also witnessed an upward trajectory. Additionally, it has also installed over 2,500 tinting machines for the quarter.
Shares of Berger Paints closed 0.3% higher at Rs 571.7 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.30% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has risen 5.02% in the last 12 months and 27.46% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of the 23 analysts tracking the company, 10 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, four recommend 'hold' and nine gave 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential downside of 2.1%.