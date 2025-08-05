Berger Paints Q1 Results: Profit Slips 11% On Exceptional Loss

Berger Paints India Ltd.'s net profit slipped 11% during the quarter ended June for the current fiscal.

The paint manufacturer's bottom line fell to Rs 315 crore for the first quarter, against Rs 354 crore for the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

It incurred an exceptional loss of Rs 36.8 crore due to a fire incident that took place at a regional distribution centre and warehouse unit in Kolkata.