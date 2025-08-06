Business NewsEarningsBayer CropScience Q1 Results: Profit Rises 10%
ADVERTISEMENT

Bayer CropScience Q1 Results: Profit Rises 10%

Total income rose to Rs 1,933.3 crore during the April-June period of this fiscal.

06 Aug 2025, 08:26 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> (Photo source:&nbsp;Yuriy Nedopekin/Envato)</p></div>
(Photo source: Yuriy Nedopekin/Envato)

Bayer CropScience Ltd on Wednesday reported a 10% increase in its net profit to Rs 278.7 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal. Its net profit stood at Rs 254.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,933.3 crore during the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 1,658.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

The company is into crop protection business.

ALSO READ

Q1 Results Live: Raymond Lifestyle Loss Narrows; BHEL Revenue Flat At Rs 5,487 Crore
Opinion
Q1 Results Live: Raymond Lifestyle Loss Narrows; BHEL Revenue Flat At Rs 5,487 Crore
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT