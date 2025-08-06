ADVERTISEMENT
Bayer CropScience Q1 Results: Profit Rises 10%
Total income rose to Rs 1,933.3 crore during the April-June period of this fiscal.
Bayer CropScience Ltd on Wednesday reported a 10% increase in its net profit to Rs 278.7 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal. Its net profit stood at Rs 254.2 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to Rs 1,933.3 crore during the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 1,658.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.
The company is into crop protection business.
