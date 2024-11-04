Bata India Q2 Results: Profit Up 53% To Rs 52 Crore

“Despite continuing market headwinds and subdued consumption, we saw some recovery in our growth trajectory through the quarter backed by focused execution of strategic initiatives. We are seeing strong validation of our premiumisation strategy across channels, with premium products showing robust growth and increased contribution to our revenue mix," said MD and CEO Gunjan Shah.

"Our expansion through franchise stores in Tier 3-5 markets, combined with our robust digital presence, is helping us tap into new growth opportunities with strengthened omni-channel approach. Our conscious efforts on Franchise model expansion are showing good results. Cost efficiency remains a cornerstone across all operations including manufacturing facilities," he added.