Bata India Q2 Results: Profit Up 53% To Rs 52 Crore
Revenue from operations of Bata India was up 2.2% to Rs 837.14 crore during the quarter under review.
Leading shoemaker Bata India Ltd. on Monday reported 53% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 51.97 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.
It had posted a net profit of Rs 33.99 crore for July-September FY24, according to a regulatory filing from Bata India.
Revenue from operations was up 2.2% to Rs 837.14 crore during the quarter under review.
Total expenses in September quarter was at Rs 784.55 crore, up 5%t year-on-year. Total income, which includes other income, was up 2.36% to Rs 854.32 crore.
“Despite continuing market headwinds and subdued consumption, we saw some recovery in our growth trajectory through the quarter backed by focused execution of strategic initiatives. We are seeing strong validation of our premiumisation strategy across channels, with premium products showing robust growth and increased contribution to our revenue mix," said MD and CEO Gunjan Shah.
"Our expansion through franchise stores in Tier 3-5 markets, combined with our robust digital presence, is helping us tap into new growth opportunities with strengthened omni-channel approach. Our conscious efforts on Franchise model expansion are showing good results. Cost efficiency remains a cornerstone across all operations including manufacturing facilities," he added.
Shares of Bata India on Monday settled at Rs 1,336.90 apiece on BSE, down 1.47%