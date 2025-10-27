Bata India Q2 Results: Net Profit, Revenue Slump

Bata India reported a drop of 73% in its consolidated net profit to Rs 23.8 crore in the second quarter of this financial year. This is compared to Rs 51.98 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to the exchange filing on Monday.

The company's topline in the second quarter of current fiscal dropped by 4.3% to Rs 801 crore, compared to Rs 837 crore in the year-ago period. On the operating front, the domestic footwear major's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization during the September quarter fell 16.7% to Rs 145 crore. Bata India's Ebitda margin in the quarter-under-review contracted 18.1% compared to 20.8% in the year-ago period.