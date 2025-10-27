Bata India Q2 Results: Net Profit, Revenue Slump
Bata India reported a drop of 73% in its consolidated net profit to Rs 23.8 crore in the second quarter of this financial year. This is compared to Rs 51.98 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to the exchange filing on Monday.
The company's topline in the second quarter of current fiscal dropped by 4.3% to Rs 801 crore, compared to Rs 837 crore in the year-ago period. On the operating front, the domestic footwear major's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization during the September quarter fell 16.7% to Rs 145 crore. Bata India's Ebitda margin in the quarter-under-review contracted 18.1% compared to 20.8% in the year-ago period.
Bata India Q2 FY26 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Net Profit falls 73.4% at Rs 13.8 crore versus Rs 51.9 crore.
Revenue declines 4.3% at Rs 801 crore versus Rs 837 crore.
Ebitda slips 16.7% at Rs 145 crore versus Rs 174 crore.
Margin at 18.1% versus 20.8%.
Legacy footwear giant Bata India is navigating a period of significant turmoil, marked by persistent underperformance, eroding financials, and a stark disconnect with evolving market trends.
In the last quarter the company posted a drop of 70% in its consolidated net profit to Rs 52 crore, compared to Rs 174 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The most glaring issue for Bata is its inability to meet market expectations and generate growth. The company has now missed its top line estimates for the last few consecutive quarters. The misses are not trivial, with the second quarter falling short by 110%, and previous quarters showing errors as high as 4%.