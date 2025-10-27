Bata India, IOC, Mahindra Logistics, Sona BLW, SRF, Indus Towers Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are what analysts are expecting from these major names.
Bata India Ltd., Indian Oil Corp., Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., PNB Housing Finance, SRF Ltd. and Indus Towers Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their quarterly results on Monday.
With so many names on the roster, it appears that the earnings season has picked up pace and it is raining results!
Here are what analysts are expecting from these major names:
Bata India
The company is expected to report a net-profit decline with analysts estimating the year-on-year consolidated bottom line to be at Rs 47.52 crore, compared to Rs 51.98 crore.
Revenue will go up to Rs 862.79 crore from Rs 837.14 crore, whereas earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will stand at Rs 184.02 crore, up from Rs 174.60 crore. Margin is estimated at 21.3% versus 20.9% in the year-ago period.
Sona BLW
Revenue is expected to rise 13.3% to Rs 1047.90 crore from Rs 925.11 crore. Net Profit will grow 14.8% to Rs 155.05 crore from Rs 143.95 crore. Ebitda seen at Rs 248.68 crore versus Rs 254.93 crore in the year-ago period. Margin estimated at 23.7%, compared to 27.6%.
IOCL
Analysts estimate IOCL will swing to a net profit of Rs 4894.63 crore from a loss of Rs 288.5 crore in the same quarter last year.
Revenue will go up to Rs 1,90,497.26 crore from Rs 1,74,976.12 crore, whereas earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will stand at Rs 10,784.47 crore, up from Rs 3,297.20 crore. Margin is estimated at 5.7% versus 1.9% in the comparable quarter.
Mahindra Logistics
Analysts estimate Mahindra logistics will swing to a net profit of Rs 4.24 crore from a loss of Rs 10.75 crore in the same quarter last year.
Revenue will go up to Rs 1711.09 crore from Rs 1521.1 crore, whereas earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will stand at Rs 83.56 crore up from Rs 66.38 crore. Margin is estimated at 4.9% versus 4.4% in the comparable quarter.
Supreme Industries
Revenue estimated to rise 6.2% to Rs 2414.06 crore up from Rs 2,272.95 crore. Net Profit at Rs 206.09 crore compared to Rs 206.60 crore in the year ago period. Ebitda seen at Rs 319.47 crore against Rs 319.23 crore, and margin at 13.2% versus 14% in the same quarter last year.
PNB Housing Finance
The company is estimated to report a net profit of Rs 537.80 crore against net profit of Rs 472 crore in the same quarter last year and a Net Interest Income or NII of Rs 754.21 crore.
Indus Towers
Revenue estimated to be up to Rs 8,152.19 crore from Rs 7465.30 crore year-on-year. Net Profit is estimated to go down to Rs 1744.64 crore from Rs 2224 crore while Ebitda is seen at Rs 4284.69 crore down from 4907.60 crore. Analysts estimate margin to be at 52.6% compared to 65.7% in the year-ago period.
SRF
Analysts estimate SRF will report a net of Rs 427.3 crore up from Rs 201.42 crore in the same quarter last year.
Revenue will go up to Rs 3835.68 crore from Rs 3424.30 crore, whereas earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will stand at Rs 824.05 crore up from Rs 538.04 crore. Margin is estimated at 21.5% versus 15.7% in the comparable quarter.