Bata India, IOC, Mahindra Logistics, Sona BLW, SRF, Indus Towers Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Bata India Ltd., Indian Oil Corp., Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., PNB Housing Finance, SRF Ltd. and Indus Towers Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their quarterly results on Monday.

With so many names on the roster, it appears that the earnings season has picked up pace and it is raining results!

Here are what analysts are expecting from these major names: