Banking Sector Q1 Preview: Dullest Quarter In Four Years Anticipated On Margin Pressure, Slower Loan Growth

Typically, the first quarter of a financial year is slow in terms of business growth. However, Indian banks are set to witness one of the dullest quarters in nearly four years, led by a slowdown in loan growth, margin compression and seasonally weak asset quality, which is likely to dampen earnings, six brokerages said.

“1QFY26 would be the first quarter where the recent rate cuts start to hurt revenue growth,” Kotak Institutional Equities said in a preview note.

It expects earnings to decline 2% on year in April-June on the back of weak revenue growth.

While banks have fewer levers to offset this weakness, trends in asset quality and consequently in credit costs may partially cushion this impact, the brokerage said.