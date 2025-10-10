Bank Q2 Results: Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank To Announce Quarterly Earnings On This Date
South Indian Bank, AU Small Finance Bank and Federal Bank have also announced the schedule for declaring their Q2FY26 results.
Many of India's major banks are set to announce their results for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 this month. Important names that will declare results include Axis Bank, Yes Bank and Kotak Bank. They have shared the schedule for the meeting of their Boards of Directors to discuss these results with the bourses. Here's a look at the dates when these banks will announce their Q2FY26 results:
Axis Bank Q2 Results
In an exchange filing dated Oct. 3, Axis Bank said that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on Oct. 15, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, 2025. It shall be subjected to limited review by the joint statutory auditors.
The bank has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on Oct. 15 at 6:20 p.m. to discuss the results.
The trading window for dealing in securities of the bank is closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from Oct. 1 to Oct. 17.
Shares of Axis Bank were trading 1.64% up at Rs 1,186.60 apiece on the NSE at 10:20 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty50 was 0.43% up at 25,291.15.
Yes Bank Q2 Results
Yes Bank has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Oct. 18 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter of FY26.
In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the bank has closed the trading window for dealing in its securities for designated persons, including their immediate relatives, from Oct. 1 until two days after the declaration of financial results for Q2FY26.
Shares of Yes Bank were 7.67% higher at Rs 24.14 apiece on the NSE at 10:21 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty50 was 0.43% up at 25,291.15.
Kotak Bank Q2 Results
As per an exchange filing dated Oct. 6, Kotak Mahindra Bank has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Oct. 25 to consider, approve and take on record the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2025.
The trading window for dealing in securities of the bank is closed from Oct. 1 until 48 hours after the declaration of the Q2FY26 results.
Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank were 0.17% up at Rs 2,148.30 apiece on the NSE at 10:23 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty50 was 0.40% higher at 25,281.50.
IndusInd Bank Q2 Results
A meeting of the Board of Directors of IndusInd Bank is scheduled on Oct. 18 to consider and approve the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, 2025. The company will also hold an earnings call with investors and analysts after the declaration of the Q2FY26 results.
The trading window for dealing in securities of the bank is closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from Sept. 26 to Oct. 20.
Shares of IndusInd Bank were 0.93% higher at Rs 756.10 apiece on the NSE at 10:24 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty50 was 0.43% up at 25,291.15.
Q2 Results Schedule For Other Banks
Apart from these names, South Indian Bank, AU Small Finance Bank and Federal Bank have also announced the schedule for declaring their Q2FY26 results.
South Indian Bank will announce its results on Oct. 16, while AU Small Finance Bank will declare the Q2 results on Oct. 17. The Federal Bank has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors to consider and approve the results on Oct. 18.