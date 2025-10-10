Bank Q2 Results: Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank To Announce Quarterly Earnings On This Date

In an exchange filing dated Oct. 3, Axis Bank said that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on Oct. 15, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, 2025. It shall be subjected to limited review by the joint statutory auditors.

The bank has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on Oct. 15 at 6:20 p.m. to discuss the results.

The trading window for dealing in securities of the bank is closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from Oct. 1 to Oct. 17.

Shares of Axis Bank were trading 1.64% up at Rs 1,186.60 apiece on the NSE at 10:20 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty50 was 0.43% up at 25,291.15.