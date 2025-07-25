Bank of Baroda Q1 Results: Profit Up 2%, NII Declines

Business NewsEarningsBank of Baroda Q1 Results: Profit Up 2%, NII Declines
Bank of Baroda's asset quality worsened marginally, with the gross non-performing assets ratio increasing to 2.28% from 2.26%.

25 Jul 2025, 05:46 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Bank of Baroda
The Bank of Baroda (BoB) logo on its building in Mumbai (Photo: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)

Bank of Baroda's standalone net profit grew 1.9% year-on-year, whereas its net interest income declined, according to the financial results declared by the lender on Friday.

The bank reported a standalone bottom line of Rs 4,541 crore as against Rs 4,458 crore in the same quarter last year.

The NII— the difference of interest earned and interest paid— fell 1% year-on-year to Rs 11,435 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 11,600 crore in the year-ago period.

Bank of Baroda's asset quality worsened marginally during the quarter under review, with the gross non-performing assets ratio increasing in the April to June period to 2.28% from 2.26%.

Bank Of Baroda Q1 FY26 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)

  • Total income up 11.4% to Rs 35,766.02 crore versus Rs 32,115.95 crore.

  • Net profit up 1.9% to Rs 4,541.36 crore versus Rs 4,458.15 crore.

  • NII falls 1% to Rs 11,434.78 crore versus Rs 11,600.1 crore.

  • Gross NPA ratio at 2.28% versus 2.26%, up 2 basis points quarter-on-quarter.

  • Net NPA ratio at 0.60% versus 0.58%, up 2 basis points quarter-on-quarter.

Share Price

Shares of Bank Of Baroda closed 1.38% lower at Rs 243.45 apiece on the National Stock Exchange before the announcement, compared to a nearly 1% decline in the benchmark Nifty. The share price has risen 1.21% in the last 12 months but fallen 0.77% on a year-to-date basis.

Out of the 38 analysts tracking the company, 29 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, seven recommend 'hold', and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 9.1%.

