Bank of Baroda Q1 Results: Profit Up 2%, NII Declines

Bank of Baroda's standalone net profit grew 1.9% year-on-year, whereas its net interest income declined, according to the financial results declared by the lender on Friday.

The bank reported a standalone bottom line of Rs 4,541 crore as against Rs 4,458 crore in the same quarter last year.

The NII— the difference of interest earned and interest paid— fell 1% year-on-year to Rs 11,435 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 11,600 crore in the year-ago period.

Bank of Baroda's asset quality worsened marginally during the quarter under review, with the gross non-performing assets ratio increasing in the April to June period to 2.28% from 2.26%.