Bank Of Baroda Flags Corporate Lending Slowdown But Optimistic Of FY26 Growth

Despite witnessing a slowdown in corporate loan book in the June quarter, Bank of Baroda expects this book to grow at 9-10% in the current financial year as it expects working capital demand and capital expenditure announcements from state-owned entities.

During the quarter ended June, the public sector bank’s corporate book was at Rs 3.7 lakh crore, up over 4% on-year but was down over 10% sequentially.

This has come as companies have tapped the bond market due to cheaper rates and as corporates continue deleveraging their balance sheets, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Debadatta Chand said post the earnings call.

“Corporates are able to tap alternate sources at rates lower than the bank’s MCLR (marginal cost of lending rates). Although we’ve cut MCLR, the benefit is lagged due to elevated deposit costs,” Chand explained.

He also said that June is typically a slack season for corporate credit, and the bank expects growth to pick up over the rest of the year.

The state-owned bank has stuck to its guidance of 11–13% credit growth for the current financial year, with sharp focus on retail, agriculture and micro, small and medium enterprises.

“Retail continues to be a strong growth engine. Our retail loan growth has been consistently higher than the industry average,” Chand said. He said that the bank is seeing continued traction in MSME loans, especially in core segments like supply chain finance, trade, government-related schemes and cluster-based lending.

Chand said that the bank expects to grow its MSME loan book by 18-19% on-year.