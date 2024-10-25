ADVERTISEMENT
Bandhan Bank Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 30%, Meets Estimates
The net interest income was up 21% to Rs 2,948 crore.
Bandhan Bank Ltd.'s standalone net profit rose 30% for the three months ended September, meeting analysts' estimates.
The private sector bank's bottom line stood at Rs 937 crore during the July–September period, compared to Rs 721 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to its stock exchange notification on Friday. This was in line with the Rs 896-crore consensus estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Bandhan Bank Q2 Earnings Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Net interest income up 21% to Rs 2,948 crore.
Net profit up 30% to Rs 937 crore.
Gross NPA at 4.68% versus 4.23% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 1.29% versus 1.15% (QoQ).
(This is a developing story)
