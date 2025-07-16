Bandhan Bank Q1 Results: Date, Earnings Call Schedule, Share Price History And More
Bandhan Bank will host an earnings call with analysts and investors on July 18, 2025, at 5 p.m. IST.
Bandhan Bank Ltd. is scheduled to announce its financial results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26) later this week. The private sector lender earlier informed the stock exchanges about its upcoming Board meeting to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended June 2025.
Established in 2015, Bandhan Bank began its journey as a microfinance institution in West Bengal. Since then, it has evolved into a full-fledged bank with a focus on serving the unbanked and underbanked segments.
Here are the important details about Bandhan Bank’s upcoming Q1FY26 results announcement:
Bandhan Bank Q1 Results: Date
Bandhan Bank has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Friday, July 18, in Kolkata to review and approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Board will also consider other routine matters.
Bandhan Bank Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure
Bandhan Bank has notified the stock exchanges that its trading window for designated persons, their immediate relatives, auditors and other connected individuals has been closed from July 1, 2025, to prevent insider trading. The window will remain shut until 48 hours after the announcement of the bank’s financial results for the first quarter ended June 2025, as per the SEBI guidelines on insider trading.
Bandhan Bank Q1 Results: Earnings Call
After the announcement of its Q1 results, Bandhan Bank will hold an earnings conference call with analysts and investors on July 18, 2025. The call is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. IST.
Participants are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start to ensure timely connection, the bank mentioned in its stock exchange notification.
Dial-in Details:
Universal Access Numbers (India):
+91 22 6280 1208
+91 22 7115 8286
International Toll-Free Numbers:
Hong Kong: 800964448
Singapore: 8001012045
United Kingdom: 08081011573
United States: 18667462133
Bandhan Bank Q4FY25 Results
Bandhan Bank reported nearly a six-fold surge in its standalone net profit in Q4FY25 to Rs 317 crore, compared to Rs 54.6 crore in the year-ago period. Provisions (excluding tax) and contingencies stood at Rs 1,260 crore during Q4FY25, down 29% from Rs 1,774 crore in the March quarter of FY24.
The lender’s revenue for Q4FY25 marginally declined by 3% to Rs 3,456 crore compared to Rs 3,560 crore in the year-ago quarter. The bank’s net interest income (NII) for the quarter stood at Rs 2,756 crore, a decrease of 4% compared to the previous year. Its net interest margin (NIM) for the period was reported at 6.7%.
Bandhan Bank Share Price History
Bandhan Bank shares have gained 3.01% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. Over the last month, the stock has delivered a return of 2.92%. The banking stock has gained 21.50% over the last six months, while rising 14.84% year-to-date. Over the last year, the stock has given negative returns with a decline of 7.44%.
Bandhan Bank shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 222.31 apiece on the NSE on July 30, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 128.16 on Feb. 18, 2025.