Balkrishna Industries Q2 Results: Profit Flat, Revenue Rises 7.4%

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. reported a 7.4% rise in its revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

It posted revenue at Rs 2,419.74 crore as compared to Rs 2,253.19 crore for the same quarter of the previous financial year 2024. The company recorded a stable profit of Rs 346.94 crore.

The tyre manufacturing company posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of Rs 579.79 crore, indicating 9% growth as against Rs 532.71 crore for the same period last year. Its margin widened to 24% from 23.6%.