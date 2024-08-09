NDTV ProfitEarningsBalkrishna Industries Q1 Result: Profit Up Nearly 48%, Board Declares Rs 4 Dividend
ADVERTISEMENT

Balkrishna Industries Q1 Result: Profit Up Nearly 48%, Board Declares Rs 4 Dividend

Revenue from operations increased by 26% to Rs 2,714 crore in the June quarter, compared to Rs 2,159 crore in the same period last year.

09 Aug 2024, 07:00 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Company website)</p></div>
(Source: Company website)

Tyre-maker Balkrishna Industries Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 47.5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The company reported a bottom line of Rs 490 crore, compared to Rs 332 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Revenue from operations increased by 26% to Rs 2,714 crore in the June quarter, compared to Rs 2,159 crore in the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation advanced by 32.5% to Rs 664 crore. The operating margin improved from 23.2% to 24.4%.

The board declared a dividend of Rs 4 per share for the financial year 2025.

The company announced a new capex spend of up to Rs 1,300 crore for off-road tires at Gujarat's Bhuj, with a capacity of 35,000 million metric tonnes per year to be implemented in phases.

Shares of Balkrishna Industries closed 2.22% lower at Rs 3,055.5 apiece, compared to a 1% advance in the benchmark BSE Sensex. The results were announced after market hours.

ALSO READ

Inox Wind Swings To Profit In Q1, Revenue Up 83%

Opinion
Inox Wind Swings To Profit In Q1, Revenue Up 83%
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT