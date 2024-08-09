Balkrishna Industries Q1 Result: Profit Up Nearly 48%, Board Declares Rs 4 Dividend

Tyre-maker Balkrishna Industries Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 47.5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The company reported a bottom line of Rs 490 crore, compared to Rs 332 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Revenue from operations increased by 26% to Rs 2,714 crore in the June quarter, compared to Rs 2,159 crore in the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation advanced by 32.5% to Rs 664 crore. The operating margin improved from 23.2% to 24.4%.