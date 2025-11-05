Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 Results: Date, Q2FY26 Earnings Call Details And Share Price History
Bajaj Housing Finance will host an investor and analyst conference call on Nov. 6 to discuss its financial performance.
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. will announce its financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, later this week. The company disclosed the schedule for the earnings release in a filing with the stock exchanges.
Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 Results: Date
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Thursday, November 6, to consider and approve the company’s unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30.
Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. informed that, in compliance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and its internal Code of Conduct, the trading window for dealing in its securities was closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives on Oct. 1. It will remain shut till Nov. 8, both days inclusive.
Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 Results: Earnings Call
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. will hold a conference call on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 6:15 p.m. (IST) to discuss the financial results.
The call, organised for investors and analysts, will include a brief management discussion on the company’s second-quarter performance for FY26, followed by an interactive question-and-answer session.
Participants can join the call using the following dial-in numbers:
India (Primary): +91 22 6280 1145
India (Secondary): +91 22 7115 8046
Hong Kong: 800 964 448
Singapore: 800 101 2045
United Kingdom: 0 808 101 1573
United States: 1 866 746 2133
Bajaj Housing Finance Q1 Results
Bajaj Housing Finance reported an 18.6% year-on-year rise in total income to Rs 2,618.45 crore in the first quarter, compared with Rs 2,208.73 crore in the same period the previous fiscal. Net profit increased 20.9% to Rs 583.3 crore from Rs 482.61 crore. Net interest income (NII) grew 33% to Rs 887 crore from Rs 665 crore a year earlier.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price History
Bajaj Housing Finance shares ended 0.28% lower at Rs 109.60 apiece on the NSE on Friday, compared to a 0.64% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock has marginally risen by 0.32% in the last five trading sessions. Bajaj Housing Finance share price has declined nearly 2% in the last month and 10.59% in the last six months.
Year-to-date, it is down nearly 14% while in the last one year, the stock has fallen 18.89%. The company’s stock recorded a 52-week high of Rs 147.70 on Dec. 6, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 103.10 on Jan. 28.