⁠Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 Results: Date, Q2FY26 Earnings Call Details And Share Price History

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. will hold a conference call on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 6:15 p.m. (IST) to discuss the financial results.

The call, organised for investors and analysts, will include a brief management discussion on the company’s second-quarter performance for FY26, followed by an interactive question-and-answer session.

Participants can join the call using the following dial-in numbers:

India (Primary): +91 22 6280 1145

India (Secondary): +91 22 7115 8046

Hong Kong: 800 964 448

Singapore: 800 101 2045

United Kingdom: 0 808 101 1573

United States: 1 866 746 2133