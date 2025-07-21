Bajaj Housing Finance Q1FY26 Results: Date, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. is scheduled to announce financial results for the quarter ended June 2025 this week. The company has announced a meeting of its Board of Directors to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results for the April to June period of FY 2025-26.

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. made its debut on the stock exchanges in September 2024. The Pune-based company is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Ltd. It caters to financial needs of individuals and corporate entities for the purchase and renovation of homes or commercial properties.

The company, in a filing earlier this month, also informed the bourses about its earnings conference call to discuss the results with the investors and analysts.