Bajaj Housing Finance Q1FY26 Results: Date, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More
The wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Ltd. will hold a conference call on 23 July 2025 at 6:15 p.m. IST to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 2025.
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. is scheduled to announce financial results for the quarter ended June 2025 this week. The company has announced a meeting of its Board of Directors to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results for the April to June period of FY 2025-26.
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. made its debut on the stock exchanges in September 2024. The Pune-based company is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Ltd. It caters to financial needs of individuals and corporate entities for the purchase and renovation of homes or commercial properties.
The company, in a filing earlier this month, also informed the bourses about its earnings conference call to discuss the results with the investors and analysts.
Bajaj Housing Finance Q1FY26 Date
In a stock exchange filing dated June 30, the company said that its upcoming Board meeting is scheduled on July 23 to consider and approve standalone unaudited financial results for the first quarter of FY26.
The company has not shared any details regarding a potential dividend declaration.
Bajaj Housing Finance Q1FY26 Earnings Conference Call
Bajaj Housing Finance will host a conference call on July 23 at 6:15 p.m. IST to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 2025. The company informed the stock exchanges in a separate filing on July 7.
Date: Wednesday, 23 July 2025
Time: 6:15 p.m. IST
Universal Dial-In Numbers:
+91-22-6280 1366
+91-22-7115 8267
Toll-Free Numbers (International):
USA: 1866 746 2133
UK: 08081011573
Singapore: 8001012045
Hong Kong: 800964448
Bajaj Housing Finance Trading Window Closure
On June 30, the housing finance company also announced that the trading window for dealing in its securities will remain closed from 1 July to July 25 (both days inclusive) for designated persons and their immediate relatives, in compliance with SEBI guidelines to prevent insider trading.
Bajaj Housing Finance Q4FY25 Results
The company reported a net interest income of Rs 823 crore in Q4FY25, marking a 34% year-on-year increase from Rs 629 crore in Q4FY24. Profit after tax surged 54% to Rs 587 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 381 crore a year earlier. Assets under management grew 26% year-on-year to Rs 1,14,684 crore from Rs 91,370 crore. Gross NPA and net NPA remained low at 0.29% and 0.11%, respectively. Disbursals increased 25% YoY, reaching Rs 14,254 crore in Q4FY25 compared to Rs 11,393 crore in Q4FY24.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price History
Bajaj Housing Finance shares made a robust debut on the stock exchanges last year. Shares of the Bajaj Group company were listed on the NSE and BSE at Rs 150 apiece, at a premium of 114.29% over the issue price of Rs 70 apiece on Sept. 16, 2024.
The stock hit a high of Rs 188.50 on Sept. 18, 2024, and touched its lowest level at Rs 103.10 apiece on the NSE on Jan. 28, 2025.
Shares of the company are currently trading at Rs 121.41 apiece on the NSE, down 19% from the listing price.
In the past five sessions, the stock has remained nearly flat, while rising 1.98% in the last one month. In the past six months, shares of the Bajaj Housing Finance have gained 7.24%. However, year-to-date, shares of the company have declined 4.46%.