Bajaj Finance Q3 Results Review: Higher Credit Costs Weigh On Earnings Outlook

A deterioration in Bajaj Finance Ltd.'s asset quality due to higher delinquencies in business-to-consumer loans is likely to weigh on net profit going forward, according to analysts.

Credit costs in the third quarter were elevated due to higher rural B2C delinquencies and lower collection efficiencies in the urban B2C segment, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

"Management guided for gross credit costs of 1.75%-1.85%. We model net credit costs of 165bp/155bp/155bp in FY24E/FY25E/FY26E," it said in a note.

The company's standalone net profit rose 21% year-on-year to Rs 3,177.4 crore for the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a standalone net profit of Rs 3,576 crore.

Loan loss and provisions grew 54% year-on-year to Rs 1,248 crore in the quarter under review. Citigroup has lowered its earnings forecast by 1-3% for FY24–FY26 on account of higher credit costs.

"Despite 35% YoY and 7% QoQ AUM growth and contained opex/assets at 3.3%, Bajaj Finance missed earnings expectations a tad," Citigroup said.

The momentum in customer acquisitions and new loans is likely to get stronger going ahead, with a push in digital offerings, Motilal Oswal said. Bajaj Finance's net interest income rose 30% in Q3 to Rs 6,973 crore, compared with the same period last year.

The company booked 9.86 million new loans and witnessed the highest-ever new customer addition of 3.85 million in Q3.

Here is what brokerages said about Bajaj Finance's Q3 results.