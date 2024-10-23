Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Review: Analysts Cut Target Price On Higher Credit Cost Guidance

After Bajaj Finance Ltd. increased its credit cost guidance for the current financial year, several brokerages have cut their target price and earnings estimates on the stock.

However, most of them have maintained their ratings on the stock, given the company's confidence in assets under management growth and stabilisation of net interest margins, analysts said.

Bajaj Finance increased its credit costs guidance to 2.00-2.05% for the current financial year from 1.75%-1.85% earlier, Managing Director Rajeev Jain said in a post-earnings analysts' call on Tuesday.

Brokerage Citi Research has cut its target price on the shares of Bajaj Finance by a little over 1% to Rs 8,150 per share, as it is building in higher credit cost and lower AUM growth. It has also lowered its earnings estimates by 2% for fiscals 2025 and 2026.

Despite the management's guidance of AUM growth of 27-28% on year for the fiscal, Citi conservatively expects AUM growth of 24-26% over 2024-25 to 2026-27. It has maintained its 'buy' rating.