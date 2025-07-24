Bajaj Finance Q1 Results: Profit Rises 22%; Asset Quality Worsens

Bajaj Finance Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 22% in the quarter ended June to Rs 4,765 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

During the quarter ended March, the bottom-line was Rs 3,940 crore. Impairments on financial instruments rose to Rs 2,120 crore as against Rs 1,684 crore.

Asset quality worsened, with the gross non-performing assets ratio rising to 1.03% at the end of June quarter as against 0.96% a quarter ago. The net NPA ratio also rose to 0.50% compared with 0.44% in the prior quarter.

(This is a developing story)