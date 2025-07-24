Bajaj Finance Q1 Results: From Growth Outlook To MSME Stress, Here Are Five Key Takeaways

A sharp rise in net interest income and a robust loan book helped Bajaj Finance Ltd. post a 22% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,765 crore in the quarter ended June.

Assets under management rose 25% YoY to Rs 4.41 lakh crore, led by strong momentum in mortgages, urban B2C loans, and SME lending. However, elevated provisions and a slight deterioration in asset quality capped further gains.

Against this backdrop, Vice Chairperson Rajeev Jain laid out the roadmap for the company, covering leadership clarity, credit cost trends and cautious growth strategy.

Here are the top five takeaways from Jain's commentary: