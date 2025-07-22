Bajaj Finance Q1 Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More
Bajaj Finance will host a conference call on July 24, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. IST, to discuss its Q1FY26 financial results with analysts and investors.
Bajaj Finance Ltd. is scheduled to release its results for the first quarter of the current financial year this week.
The financial services arm of the Bajaj Group last month informed the stock exchanges about its upcoming Board meeting to consider and approve the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
The Pune-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) primarily offers a wide range of loans and financial products. It also offers commercial lending and wealth management services.
Bajaj Finance Q1 Results: Date
In a stock exchange filing on June 30, Bajaj Finance informed the bourses that its Board of Directors will meet on July 24 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the April-June period of FY 2025-26.
Bajaj Finance Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure
Bajaj Finance Ltd. has announced that, in compliance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and the company’s code of conduct, the trading window for dealing in its securities remains closed from July 1. The trading restrictions will remain effective for designated persons and their immediate relatives till July 26.
Bajaj Finance Q1 Results: Earnings Call
Bajaj Finance has announced that it will hold a conference call on July 24, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. IST, to discuss its Q1 results with investors and analysts.
The call will feature members of the company’s leadership team. Senior members from Bajaj Finance and its subsidiaries will also participate.
Investors can join the call through the universal dial-in numbers:
+91-22-6280 1366
+91-22-7115 8267
Toll-free numbers are available for international participants:
USA: 1 866 746 2133
UK: 0 808 101 1573
Singapore: 800 101 2045
Hong Kong: 800 964 448
Participants have been advised to dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start to ensure timely access.
Bajaj Finance Q4 FY25 Results
Bajaj Finance reported a 16% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,480 crore in Q4FY25, compared to Rs 3,825 crore in the year-ago period. Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter rose 22% to Rs 10,894 crore from Rs 8,904 crore a year ago. Loan losses and provisions for the quarter stood at Rs 2,329 crore, marking a 77% increase year-on-year rise.
Bajaj Finance Share Price History
Over the past five trading sessions on the NSE, the Bajaj Finance stock has gained 2.61%. Its return over the past month stands at 3.22%. In the last six months, the stock has advanced 27.75%, while rising 36.26% year-to-date. In the last one year, the stock has rallied 37.27%.
Shares of Bajaj Finance touched their 52-week high of Rs 978.8 apiece on the NSE on June 9, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 642.5 on Aug. 16, 2024.