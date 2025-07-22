Bajaj Finance ⁠Q1 Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More

Bajaj Finance Ltd. is scheduled to release its results for the first quarter of the current financial year this week.

The financial services arm of the Bajaj Group last month informed the stock exchanges about its upcoming Board meeting to consider and approve the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The Pune-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) primarily offers a wide range of loans and financial products. It also offers commercial lending and wealth management services.