Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Adani Energy Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Bajaj Finance Ltd., Indus Towers Ltd., Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. and Varun Beverages Ltd. will be in focus on Tuesday as they announce their earnings for the September quarter of the current financial year.

Bajaj Finance, a non-banking financial company, is likely to report a net profit of Rs 4,118 crore for the quarter ended September, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Indus Towers is likely to clock a bottom line of Rs 1,749 crore and is expected to report earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation margin at 55.5%, according to Bloomberg estimates. Its revenue from operations is expected to be Rs 7,587 crore, while its Ebitda is estimated as Rs 4,214.30 crore.

Adani Energy Solutions, an Adani Group company, is estimated to report a profit of Rs 888 crore and a revenue of Rs 4,957 crore. It is estimated to report an Ebitda of Rs 2,160 crore and an Ebitda margin at 43.60%.

Varun Beverages Ltd., which follows the calendar year, is expected to post a net profit of Rs 557 crore during its third quarter. Analysts expect its top line to be Rs 4,711 crore, Ebitda to be Rs 1,053 crore and Ebitda margin to be 22.4%.

Persistent Systems, a Pune-based technology services company, is likely to clock a revenue of Rs 2,866 crore and a net profit of Rs 316 crore. The company is also expected to report earnings before interest and taxes of Rs 392 crore and EBIT margin at 13.7%.