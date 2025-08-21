Bajaj Finance, Cholamandalam Investment, & Shriram Finance Among Jefferies' Top NBFC Picks - Here's Why

Jefferies expects that growth of non-banking financial services will stabilise while credit costs are expected to decline in the second half of the financial year 2026. The brokerage chose Bajaj Finance Ltd. Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Co. Ltd., Shriram Finance Ltd., and Muthoot Finance Ltd. as its top pick in the space.

Jefferies said that a pick up in economic activity during festive season will be the key factor watch to determine the growth trajectory of NBFCs.

Net interest margin of NBFCs will likely improve in the second quarter onwards, the brokerage said. Cholamandalam Investment And Finance and Bajaj Finance have guided for 10–15 basis points expansion during financial year 2026.

Companies which are bond funded like LIC Housing Finance may see some pressure in second half as book reprices lower, Jefferies said. However, these companies saw their portfolio spreads improved 4-9 basis points on the quarter despite cut in home loan rates and prime lending rates as bank liabilities declined quickly.