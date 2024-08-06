NDTV ProfitEarningsBajaj Electricals Q1 Results: Profit Falls 24%
ADVERTISEMENT

Bajaj Electricals Q1 Results: Profit Falls 24%

The company's revenue grew 3.8% year-on-year to Rs 1,155 crore.

06 Aug 2024, 04:22 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bajaj Electricals' facility. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Bajaj Electricals' facility. (Source: Company website)

Bajaj Electricals Ltd. reported a 24.3% fall in its net profit on a yearly basis for the first quarter of this financial year.

The consumer electrical equipment manufacturing company reported a bottom line of Rs 28 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared with Rs 37 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification.

ALSO READ

Tata Power, Vedanta, TVS Motor, Lupin Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Opinion
Tata Power, Vedanta, TVS Motor, Lupin Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Read More

The company's revenue grew 3.8% year-on-year to Rs 1,155 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and tax depreciation and amortisation, fell 2.1% on a yearly basis to Rs 75 crore, while Ebitda margin contracted to 6.5% from 6.9% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The core fast-moving electric goods segment saw 4% growth on a year-on-year basis, on the back of weak demand in kitchen appliances.

Shares of the company closed 0.44% higher at Rs 967 apiece, as compared with a 0.26% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

ALSO READ

TVS Motor Q1 Results: Profit Up 23.3%, In Line With Estimates

Opinion
TVS Motor Q1 Results: Profit Up 23.3%, In Line With Estimates
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT