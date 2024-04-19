Bajaj Auto Has More In The Tank Even After A Year Of Records

Bajaj Auto Ltd. could shift gears higher after witnessing a year of new records as premiumisation emerges as the dominant theme in India’s two-wheeler industry, analysts said. Exports, however, will still be a drag.

“Domestic two-wheeler demand is likely to see 7-8% year-on-year growth in FY25, with Bajaj Auto’s volume growth to be higher, due to new model launches,” Citi Research said in an April 19 note. “Exports recovery has started in certain markets, but large markets like Nigeria, Bangladesh, Egypt and Argentina continue to be impacted by headwinds.”

Analysts at Nuvama Research agreed. In fact, they expect the Pulsar maker to sustain industry leading numbers for the next three financial years.

“We anticipate strong urban demand, positive urban demand, new products, better finance availability and a favourable base effect to drive a domestic volume improvement of 8% CAGR over FY24–26,” Raghunandan NL, director at Nuvama Institutional Equities, said in an April 19 note.

“The upcoming launches in the premium and electric spaces should support volumes. The company is also launching a CNG motorcycle—with 50% lower running costs—targeting the 100-125 cc segment. A successful launch can provide an upside to volume estimates.

That outlook comes after a record-setting year for Bajaj Auto.

Net profit of the Pune-based automaker surged 33% year-on-year to Rs 7,479 crore in the fiscal ended March 31, 2024, on the back of revenue that rose 23% to Rs 44,685 crore—an all-time high, according to an exchange filing on April 18.

At Rs 8,825 crore, operational profitability was at its highest ever, as was free cash flow at Rs 6,600 crore, the management stated. The sales of premium brands—KTM and Pulsar—have never been higher.