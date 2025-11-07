Bajaj Auto Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 24%, Revenue In Line With Estimates

Business NewsEarningsBajaj Auto Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 24%, Revenue In Line With Estimates
Bajaj Auto's revenue from operations grew 13.7% to Rs 14,922 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 13,127 crore.

07 Nov 2025, 05:22 PM IST i
Bajaj auto's net profit grows 24% in Q2FY26. (Photo: Bajaj Auto/Facebook)
Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 rose 23.7% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The company reported a standalone bottom-line of Rs 2,480 crore as against Rs 2,005 crore in the year-ago period. This is in line with the consensus estimate of Rs 2,439 crore, as projected by the analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The automaker's revenue from operations grew 13.7% to Rs 14,922 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 13,127 crore. This also met the estimate of Rs 14,629 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were up 15.1% at Rs 3,052 crore, as against Rs 2,652 crore; and margin expanded slightly to 20.5% from 20.2%.

Bajaj Auto Q2 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)

  • Revenue rose 13.7% to Rs 14,922 crore versus Rs 13,127 crore.

  • Ebitda was up 15.1% at Rs 3,052 crore versus Rs 2,652 crore.

  • Margin expanded slightly to 20.5% versus 20.2%.

  • Net profit increased by 23.7% to Rs 2,480 crore versus Rs 2,005 crore.

